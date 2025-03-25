Porchlight Music Theatre's TITANIQUE Extended By Popular Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre have announced that the 2023 Lortel Award-winning musical comedy TITANIQUE, featuring an all-Chicago cast, is now playing and has been extended by popular demand.

The funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film “Titanic,” driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse Theatre at Water Tower Place through July 13.

Individual ticket prices for the run range from $45.00 to $105.00 with a select number of premium, lottery, and rush tickets available. Single tickets for all performances may be purchased by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10 or more are also on sale. For additional ticket information and the performance schedule, see below.

TITANIQUE, originally produced by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma! & Juliet), is directed by the original off-Broadway director and co-creator Tye Blue with Chicago director Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Kasey Alfonso, and music directed by Dr. Michael McBride. The Chicago premiere production showcases the exceptional talent of local performers, led by Jeff Award Nominee Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as Céline Dion, Jeff Award Nominee Adam Fane as Jack, and Maya Rowe as Rose, with Jackson Evans as Victor Garber/Luigi, Rob Lindley as Ruth, Adrian Aguilar as Cal, Abby C. Smith as Molly Brown, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell as The Seaman/Iceberg, Eric Lewis as background vocalist, Caroline Lyell as background vocalist, Elaine Watson as background Vocalist, and understudies Jordan Douglas Ellis, Kaitlin Feely, and Luke Nowakowski.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, TITANIQUE celebrated its off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Cé line Dion and Jack. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. The New York production recently celebrated its 1000th performance on December 10, 2024, and international productions are currently playing in London, Australia, and most recently in Montreal and Toronto.

ABOUT TITANIQUE

All aboard NYC's must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film “Titanic,” you get TITANIQUE, off-Broadway's most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic 's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

TITANIQUE's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – TITANIQUE: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show's off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, “very funny! This TITANIQUE Musical Finds Its Sea Legs…. Near, far, wherever you are, Céline Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity.” Vulture raved, “ TITANIQUE is f*cking great. Swim, Don't Walk, to see this Céline Dion jukebox fantasia!” The New York Post hailed the show as, “Sensational, hilarious and deranged! TITANIQUE is, by a nautical mile, the funniest musical in town!” Upon the show's reopening at the larger Daryl Roth Theatre, People magazine declared, “Just when you think it couldn't get better, TITANIQUE makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing ‘let's put on a show' energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off.” TITANIQUE won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle, Outstanding Costume Design: Alejo Vietti), the off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas' Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards (Outstanding off-Broadway Production, Outstanding off-Broadway Performance: Marla Mindelle). The show earned an additional nine award nominations, including two 2023 Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Musical, Distinguished Performance: Marla Mindelle), two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Book of a Musical, Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle), two Lortel Award nominations (Choreography, Featured Performer: John Riddle), and a Drama Desk Award nomination (Book of a Musical).

The TITANIQUE creative team includes Tye Blue (he/him, director and co-creator); Michael Weber (he/him, artistic director and resident director); Kasey Alfonso (she/her/they/them, choreographer); Dr. Michael McBride (he/him, music director/conductor); Jeffrey D. Kmiec (he/him, scenic designer); Jos N. Banks (he/him/they/them, Costume Designer); Greg Hofmann (he/him, lighting designer); Milo Blue (he/him, assistant scenic designer); Jessica Neill (she/her, associate light designer); Stephanie Farina (she/her, co-sound designer); Sarah Ramos (she/her, co- sound designer); Rita Vreeland (she/her, production stage manager, AEA); Drew Donnelly (he/him, assistant stage manager, AEA); John McTaggart (he/him, technical director); Danny Carraher (he/him, assistant technical director); Lydia Moss (she/her, scenic charge); Bette Schneider (she/her, costume director); Rachel West (she/her, lighting director); Riley Woods (they/them, assistant lighting director); Stark Winter (she/her/they/them, LX programmer); Morgan Dudaryk (she/her/they/them, audio and video director); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, assistant audio and video director); Bek Lambrecht (they/them; rigging and automation specialist); Kim Carbone (she/her, A1); Ali Westendorf (she/her/they/them, assistant costume director/wardrobe supervisor ); Amanda May (she/her, hair and makeup director); Patrick McGuire (any with respect, properties director); Linda Madonia (she/her, music supervisor); Justin Kono (he/him, electronic music designer); Heather Gervasi (she/her, associate production manager); Jessica Minogue (she/her, production assistant); Majel Cuza (she/her, director of production); and Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him, producing and casting associate).

For more information about the show, visit www.TITANIQUEmusical.com.

