Porchlight Music Theatre's Free Summer Concert Series, BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD, Returns Next Month

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the return of its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, which will take place July 14 - 23. Broadway in your Backyard is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, music directed by Linda Madonia and starring Tafadzwa Diener, Nik Kmiecik, Lorenzo Rush Jr and Ava Stovall. For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Now in its fifth year, this free to the public series has become one of Porchlight’s most popular offerings with thousands of people enjoying Porchlight favorite artists performing hits and beloved songs from the Broadway and Hollywood musical song books including Hello, Dolly!, Hamilton, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Toy Story, The Wiz and others.

2025 Broadway in Your Backyard Lineup:

Berger Park - Waterfront Cafe, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd.

Monday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.

Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Ping Tom Memorial Park Pagoda, 239 W. 18th St.

Wednesday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Monday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

This appearance also includes a performance from PMTeens, Porchlight’s teen performers enrolled in its summer education programming, a “Kids’ Day” at Welles Park with activities and treats for children, while supplies last and a Porchlight Young Professionals picnic.

Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St.

Wednesday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

