Porchlight Music Theatre Presents HERSHEY FELDER: PUCCINI

Porchlight Music Theatre has partnered with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming production: Hershey Felder as famed composer Giacomo Puccini. The world premiere of Hershey Felder, PUCCINI will be live streamed on Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CDT.

The production also features opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero and Charles Castronov. Tickets for PUCCINI are $55 per household and are available for purchase at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through the week of "on demand" access. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, March. 21 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly. When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young musician soaring. With special guests, baritone Nathan Gunn, soprano Gianna Corbisiero and tenor Charles Castronovo, this new Hershey Felder creation, will spur the imagination and move the musical soul. Filmed and performed on location in Lucca Italy, in the very home where Giacomo Puccini was born, this new work featuring Hershey Felder and three world renowned Opera stars promises to be a very special event.

This Live from Florence production of Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is directed by Felder and Stefano de Carli, with associate direction by Trevor Hay. The production team includes: Hershey Felder (production design); DeCarli Live film company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); Annette Nixon (line producer); Meghan Maiya (director of development and research); Camilla Saccardi (Costumes and Hair).Company management is by Samantha F. Voxakis.

Ticket holders will receive their live stream link Friday, March 12, via the email used to register for the event. The performance may be streamed from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.