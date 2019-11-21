Porchlight Music Theatre Announces Cast and Creative for Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY, A NEW MUSICAL

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the cast and creative team for the Chicago premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical, April 10 - May 24, 2020 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street. The musical comedy about a mother and her daughter who switch identities stars Cory Goodrich as "Katherine," the mother, and Maya Lou Hlava as Katherine's daughter "Ellie."

Tammy Mader directs, with music direction by Linda Madonia and choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker. Featuring music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Brian Yorkey and books by Bridget Carpenter, Freaky Friday, A New Musical is based on the novel "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films.

Previews are Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and Monday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is Tuesday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The regular run performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 3:30 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There are Thursday matinees April 23 and May 14 at 1:30 p.m. There is no Thursday evening performance May 14. Tickets are $39 - $66 and are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Freaky Friday, A New Musical is based on the hit book and beloved films, and from the combined talents who created Once Upon a Mattress, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Next to Normal, American Idiot, High Fidelity, If/Then and Bring it On. This is the modern story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and, with hilarious results, have only one day to put things right again before Mom's big wedding. Featuring a fresh, fun and high-energy musical score, this new Disney musical is a heartfelt, comedic and unexpectedly emotional take on an American classic for the young and young at heart.

The cast of Porchlight Music Theatre's Freaky Friday, A New Musical includes: Maya Lou Hlava (Ellie), Cory Goodrich, (Katherine), Christopher Wayland (Mike), Ethan Warren (Adam), Ian Michael Pinski (Fletcher), Joe Scott (Fletcher), Ty Schirmer (Parker, Ensemble, US Adam), Derek Fawcett (M1: Grandpa George, Mr. Blumen, Señor O'Brien), Ziare Paul-Emile (Savannah, Teen Ensemble), Erin Parker, AEA (W1: Grandma Helene, Mrs. Luckenbill, Mrs. Time, US Katherine), MacKay Whalen (Gretchen, Teen Ensemble, Us Ellie), Myrrh Gobenciong (Wells, Teen Ensemble), Jenna Schoppe (Torrey, Ensemble / Dance Captain), Jared D. M. Grant (M2: Pastor Bruno, Dr. Ehrin, Officer Kowalski, US Mike), Nina Jayashankar (Hannah, Teen Ensemble, US Savannah), Jayla Williams-Craig (W2: Ms. Meyers, Journalist, Officer Sitz, US Torrey), Natalie Wiley (Laurel, Teen Ensemble / US Gretchen, Hannah), Jonathan Warner (Louis (Photographer), Teen Ensemble, US Parker, Wells) Shane Roberie (male swing) and Catherine Reyes McNamara (female swing).

Porchlight's Freaky Friday, A New Musical's production team includes: Tammy Mader (director), Linda Madonia (music director/conductor), Shanna VanDerwerker (choreographer), Rueben Echoles (costume designer), Denise Karcewski (lighting designer), Kristen Martino (set designer), Robert Hornbostel (sound designer), Matthew Chase (sound design assistant), Jackie Robinson (production stage manager), Mary Zanger (assistant stage manager) Audrey Kleine (assistant stage manager), Sean Michael Mohler (assistant stage manager), Austin Kopsa (ASM swing), Bri Wolfe (child supervisor/ASM swing), Jamie Davis (audio engineer), Samantha Treible (wardrobe supervisor), Rachel West (master electrician), Catherine Allen (production manager) and Bek Lambrecht (technical director).





