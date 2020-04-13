PlayMakers Laboratory Postpones THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A Hip-Hopera

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PlayMakers Laboratory announced today it will postpone its upcoming production of THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A Hip-Hopera.

The hip-hop-infused revue, originally scheduled for May 8 - 23, 2020, will be presented this fall at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. New dates will be announced shortly.

Now in its 19th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.





