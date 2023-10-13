Photos: Visión Latino Theatre Company Presents Midwest Premiere of THAT MUST BE THE ENTRANCE TO HEAVEN, October 14

In That Must Be The Entrance to Heaven, four Latino boxers all chase a world title to achieve their personal versions of heaven.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Chicago’s Visión Latino Theatre Company (VLTC) presents the Midwest premiere of That Must Be The Entrance to Heaven, October 14 - November 5, 2023 at UrbanTheater, 2620 West Division St. in Chicago’s Humboldt Park community. 

The production is presented as part of Destinos, 6th Chicago Latino Theater Festival, and is one of 17 Latine productions running on Chicago stages large and small through November 12.

Glory. Survival. Legacy. Citizenship. In That Must Be The Entrance to Heaven, four Latino boxers all chase a world title to achieve their personal versions of heaven. But to get there, they must battle each other, their own battered bodies, and the universe itself. All four men walk the line between life and death in this poignant, poetic collision of combat and cosmos.

Join Visión, a company that celebrates Latinx stories and artists, for an unforgettable theatrical experience that explores the human spirit's resilience, the sacrifices we make in pursuit of our dreams, and the intricate interplay between competition and camaraderie.

Previews are Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Opening night is Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through November 5: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25-$55. For tickets and information, visit visionlatino.com.

Photo Credit: Yajaira Custodio

Adriel Irizarry, Nelson A. Rodriguez
Adriel Irizarry, Nelson A. Rodriguez

Adriel Irizarry
Adriel Irizarry

Joshua Zambrano
Joshua Zambrano

Joshua Zambrano
Joshua Zambrano

Sam Ramirez, Adriel Irizarry
Sam Ramirez, Adriel Irizarry

Nelson A. Rodriguez, Sam Ramirez
Nelson A. Rodriguez, Sam Ramirez

Nelson A. Rodriguez
Nelson A. Rodriguez

Sam Ramirez
Sam Ramirez




Recommended For You