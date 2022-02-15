Photos & Video: First Look at LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Metropolis

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is presenting Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill through March 12, 2022.

1959 Philly, in a rundown seedy bar, Billie Holiday captivates a cabaret crowd as she tours the audience through the highs and lows of a tumultuous and tragic life in the blues. Interspersed with iconic songs like God Bless the Child, Crazy He Calls Me, and Strange Fruit, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is a front-row seat to one of the final performances of the legendary jazz songstress. The iconic singer takes us on a bewitching journey through a lifetime of unforgettable music and momentous events, back to the birthplace of the blues. Filled with wry humor and aching hopefulness it is a riveting portrayal of one of the greatest jazz and blues vocalists of all time. Featuring intimate yet stunning renditions of Holiday's beloved repertoire, Lady Day is an unforgettable and touching portrait of this beloved icon.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill contains graphic and explicit language. This biographical narrative includes intense emotional components and vivid descriptions that may be sensitive for some audience members - viewer discretion advised.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Preview Performances of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill run January 27-30, 2022; Regular Run Performances run February 2 - March 12, 2022. Preview Tickets are $35, Regular Run Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis' cast for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill includes Mardra Thomas (Billie Holiday), The Ricky Harris (Jimmy Powers/Music Director), and Jenece Upton (understudy Billie Holiday).

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is by Lanie Robertson. Directed by Anthony Sims, Assistant Directed by Rachael Calcote, Music Directed by The Ricky Harris. Designers are Jos N. Banks (Costume Designer), T. Chester, PhD (Dramaturg), Stacey Coleman (Properties Designer), Sharese King, PhD (Dialect Coach), Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Christopher Moore II (Lighting Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), and Edward Richardson (Sound Designer). Metropolis Associate Artistic Director is Sabrina Odigie, Production Manager of Produced Work is Alejandro Treccani, Interim Production Manager is Maya Baumann.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.