Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting a second extension of its wildly popular production of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Selina Fillinger's outrageous farce, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis. This laugh-out-loud Chicago premiere has added a second and final week of performances to its initial run, now playing through Sunday, December 17, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets beginning at $20 are now on sale for all performances at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.
Take a look back at opening night at Steppenwolf's POTUS- as it enters two weeks of extension!
POTUS features ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.
It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away?
The POTUS creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design and Composition), Almanya Narula (Fight Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Intimacy Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
