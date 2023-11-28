Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf

POTUS features ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 2 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL Photo 3 Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting a second extension of its wildly popular production of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Selina Fillinger's outrageous farce, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis. This laugh-out-loud Chicago premiere has added a second and final week of performances to its initial run, now playing through Sunday, December 17, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets beginning at $20 are now on sale for all performances at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Take a look back at opening night at Steppenwolf’s POTUS- as it enters two weeks of extension!

POTUS features ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.

It’s just another (omg, wtf, lmfao) day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When a White House PR nightmare spins into a legit sh*tshow, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a bawdy and irreverent look at sex, politics and the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Who knew that global crisis is always just a four-letter word away?

The POTUS creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design and Composition), Almanya Narula (Fight Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Intimacy Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan, Mayor BranDon Johnson, Stacie Johnson, Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis


Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Ensemble Members Namir Smallwood, Tim Hopper, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Caroline Neff, Cliff Chamberlain, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez, Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Yasen Peyankov

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
The Cast of POTUS: Karen Aldridge, Ensemble Member Caroline Neff, Ensemble Member Celeste M. Cooper, Ensemble Member Sandra Marquez, Ensemble Member Karen Rodriguez, Chloe Baldwin, Meighan Gerachis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
The Cast of POTUS: Karen Aldridge, Ensemble Member Caroline Neff, Ensemble Member Celeste M. Cooper, Ensemble Member Sandra Marquez, Ensemble Member Karen Rodriguez, Chloe Baldwin, Meighan Gerachis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Actor Karen Aldridge, Ensemble Member Caroline Neff, Ensemble Member Celeste M. Cooper, Ensemble Member Sandra Marquez, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Ensemble Member Karen Rodriguez, Actor Chloe Baldwin, Actor Meighan Gerachis, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
The Cast and Company of POTUS with Steppenwolf Leadership

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
The Cast and Company of POTUS with Steppenwolf Leadership

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan, Playwright Selina Fillinger, Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf
Playwright Selina Fillinger and Artistic Director and Director Audrey Francis

Photos: Take a Look Back at Opening Night of POTUS at Steppenwolf


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Cast Set for Steppenwolfs World Premiere of A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVIN Photo
Cast Set for Steppenwolf's World Premiere of A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE)

Get the latest news on the cast announcement for Steppenwolf Theatre's world premiere of A Home What Howls (or The House What Was Ravine) running from February 7 to March 2, 2024 in the Ensemble Theater.

2
Sugar Sammy to Perform at The Den Theatre in Spring 2024 Photo
Sugar Sammy to Perform at The Den Theatre in Spring 2024

Sugar Sammy Comes To The Den Theatre, 3/10 - 3/11. Sugar Sammy, one of the hottest comedians on the international circuit, brings his fearless and provoking comedy to The Den Theatre in Chicago. Don't miss this master of crowd work and audience interaction. Tickets on sale now.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; DARYOS ALL-AMERICAN Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
VIDEO: Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáčeks JENŮFA (Act Three) Photo
VIDEO: Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)

Lyric Opera of Chicago has released video footage of Nina Stemme from their production of Janáček’s JENŮFA. Watch the footage here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
The Nose in Chicago The Nose
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (12/08-12/10)
Girl From The North Country in Chicago Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Alice Millar Chapel (12/17-12/17)
It's a Wonderful Life in Chicago It's a Wonderful Life
The Center for Performing Arts (12/01-12/03)
Baby in Chicago Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic in Chicago Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic
Raue Center For The Arts (1/13-1/13)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
A Johnny Mathis Christmas in Chicago A Johnny Mathis Christmas
Rosemont Theatre (12/11-12/09)
Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
Othello in Chicago Othello
Raue Center For The Arts (4/26-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You