Photos: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Oil Lamp Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oil Lamp Theater is presenting The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker. The production is now extended through July 20. See photos here!

The Marvelous Wondrettes is directed by Lauren Katz, music directed by Aaron Kahn and choreographed by Dominique Ruffalo. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances June 11, June 25 and July 9 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and July 16 at 7:30 p.m. There will be an understudy performance on Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Bounce back to the fabulous '50s and '60s with a toe-tapping trip down memory lane. The Marvelous Wonderettes takes you into the world of four high school songstresses as they light up the stage with iconic hits like “Mr. Sandman,” “It’s My Party” and “Respect.” Delivering a night of harmony, hijinks and heartfelt memories, the four Wonderettes navigate the ups and downs of prom night and beyond.

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes includes Trillium Falotico (she/her, Cindy Lou); Aneesah Jemei (she/her, Suzy); Hannah Kipp (she/her, Betty Jean); Jennifer Ledesma (she/her, Missy); Julia Limoncelli (she/her, US Cindy Lou); Kristin Weed (she/her, US Suzy); Charlotte Jaffe (she/her, US Betty Jean) and Lucy Economos (she/her, US Missy).

The production team includes Lauren Katz (she/her, director); Aaron Kahn (he/him, music director); Dominique Ruffalo (she/her, choreographer); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Alex Chen (he/him, asst. stage manager); Trent Jones (he/him, scenic designer); Rose Leisner (she/her, properties designer); Janelle Smith (they/she; costume designer); Daniel Friedman (he/him, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer) and Greg Korak (he/him, technical director).

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska

Hannah Kipp, Jennifer Ledesma, Trillium Falotico and Aneesah Jemei

Trillium Falotico, Aneesah Jemei, Jennifer Ledesma and Hannah Kip

Aneesah Jemei, Hannah Kipp,Trillium Falotico and Jennifer Ledesma

Aneesah Jemei, Trillium Falotico, Jennifer Ledesma and Hannah Kipp

Trillium Falotico, Aneesah Jemei, Hannah Kipp and Jennifer Ledesma

Trillium Falotico, Jennifer Ledesma, Aneesah Jemei and Hannah Kipp

Trillium Falotico, Jennifer Ledesma, Aneesah Jemei and Hannah Kipp

Hannah Kipp, Trillium Falotico, Jennifer Ledesman and Aneesah Jemei

Comments