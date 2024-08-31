Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre's NOISES OFF In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, will open its 49th season with a revival of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, directed by Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, The Minutes), presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse. Steppenwolf’s take on the funniest farce ever written will play September 12 – October 27, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Noises Off features ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, The Doppelgänger), Francis Guinan (Downstate, August: Osage County), Ora Jones (The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and James Vincent Meredith (The Minutes, The Doppelgänger) with Vaneh Assadourian (Steppenwolf debut, Wish You Were Here), Amanda Fink (Pro-Am, POTUS u/s), Rick Holmes (Steppenwolf debut, Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher), Andrew Leeds (Steppenwolf debut, Bones, The Patient) and Max Stewart (Steppenwolf debut, Chicago Fire, Southern Gothic).

About the Production:

The cast and crew of Nothing On are scrambling to prepare for opening night, but despite their earnest efforts, the production is an absolute mess. Line flubs and lost props and missed cues, oh my! Can this beleaguered ensemble overcome egos and jealousies to pull the show together in time?

Onstage antics collide with offstage foibles in Steppenwolf’s production of Noises Off, the classic comedy that writes an ingenious, slapstick and zany tribute to “theatre people” everywhere. By the end of this dizzying play-within-a-play, you won’t know stage right from left.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Josh Epstein (Lighting Design), Cricket Myers (Sound Design), Kate DeVore (Dialect and Voice Coach), R&D Choreography (Violence Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA and Phyllis Schuringa, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).

