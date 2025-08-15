Photos: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Oil Lamp Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oil Lamp Theater is presenting Side by Side by Sondheim, now playing through September 14, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and music by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne with continuity by Ned Sherrin. Get a first look at photos here!

Side By Side By Sondheim offers a captivating journey through the wit and brilliance of one of Broadway’s greatest musical storytellers. Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of the contemporary master, Stephen Sondheim, and a must for diehard fans featuring songs from Gypsy, Company, West Side Story, A Little Night Music, Follies and others.

The cast of Side by Side by Sondheim includes Jacob Alexander (he/him); Abbey Loria (she/her); Alondra Rios (she/her); Tommy Wells (He/Him); with understudies Michael Davis Arnold (he/him); Julia Hope Budd (she/her); Thomas Ferro (he/him) and Daria Koon (she/they).

The production team includes Christina Ramirez (she/her, director, choreographer); Amy Branahl (she/her, music director); Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, costume designer); Ellie Fey (she/her, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer); Leo Bassow (he/they, props designer); Connor Windle (she/her, production stage manager) and Sara Segneri (she/her, assistant stage manager).

Photo credit: Gosia Photography

Tommy Wells, Abbey Loria, Jacob Alexander and Daria Koon

Tommy Wells, Abbey Loria, Jacob Alexander and Daria Koon

Jacob Alexander, Daria Koon, Tommy Wells and Abbey Loria

Daria Koon and Abbey Loria

Tommy Wells and Jacob Alexander

Tommy Wells and Jacob Alexander

Abbey Loria

Jacob Alexander, Abbey Loria, Daria Koon and Tommy Wells

Jacob Alexander, Abbey Loria, Daria Koon and Tommy Wells