Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES

Refracted Theatre Company today released new photos from the production of TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris’s genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Refracted Theatre Company today released new photos from the production of TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris’s genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché, directed by Mikael Burke.

TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023 at the Bookspan Theatre at The Den (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.). Tickets ($25) are on sale now at www.refractedco.com/tambo-bones

Tambo and Bones find themselves in a tricky situation: they are trapped in a minstrel show. How do you get out of that? Might have to attack the playwright who put you there. Might need to become a famous rap legend. Might need to start something. Def need to let them know you’re a real person. You’re a real person. You’re a real person? From the fearlessly defiant, fresh American voice of playwright Dave Harris, Tambo & Bones is a dark comedy (and a rap concert) that pulls back the curtain on every theater experience the audience has had before.

TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023 at the Bookspan Theatre at the Den, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for TAMBO & BONES are available at www.refractedco.com, and are $25, with artist and senior discounts available. 

Photo Credit: Ricky Kluge

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Patrick Newson Jr., William Anthony Sebastian Rose II

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden, Timoth Bernard Felton and Patrick Newson Jr.

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Patrick Newson Jr., William Anthony Sebastian Rose II

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Sebastian Rose II, Patrick Newson Jr. and Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Patrick Newson Jr.

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Patrick Newson Jr.

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Timothy Bernard Felton

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Patrick Newson Jr. and William Anthony, Sebastian Rose II

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Patrick Newson Jr.

Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES
Patrick Newson Jr. and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Jacqueline Goldfingers Adapted A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings Magic To Metropolis Performing Art Photo
Jacqueline Goldfinger's Adapted A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings Magic To Metropolis Performing Arts Centre This Winter

Metropolis announces its production of the holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. Get the cast announcement, creative team info, and performance details in the press release.

2
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre Photo
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre

What did our critic think of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre?

3
Kokandy Productions to Present SWEENEY TODD in Concert in November Photo
Kokandy Productions to Present SWEENEY TODD in Concert in November

Don't miss the one-weekend-only concert presentation of Kokandy Productions' critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Theatre at the Center. Get your tickets now!

4
The Jeff Awards Reveals Jeff Impact Fellowships Photo
The Jeff Awards Reveals Jeff Impact Fellowships

Learn about the newly introduced Jeff Impact Fellowships by The Jeff Awards, which aim to honor and celebrate the achievements of inspiring multi-hyphenate artists of color. Discover how these inaugural fellowships are recognizing and supporting diversity in the arts industry.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
"Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?"
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/17-11/19)
Unnatural Weird Wonder Festival in Chicago Unnatural Weird Wonder Festival
Dreamers YOLO (10/27-10/29)
Ripcord in Chicago Ripcord
Oil Lamp Theater (9/21-10/29)
Elton Dan and The Rocket Band: Elton John Experience in Chicago Elton Dan and The Rocket Band: Elton John Experience
Arcada Theatre (10/14-10/14)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
The Lehman Trilogy in Chicago The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
Sanctuary City in Chicago Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell (8/14-11/18)
Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise) in Chicago Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You