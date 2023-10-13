Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES

Refracted Theatre Company today released new photos from the production of TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris’s genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché.
POPULAR
Refracted Theatre Company today released new photos from the production of TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris’s genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché, directed by Mikael Burke.
TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023 at the Bookspan Theatre at The Den (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.). Tickets ($25) are on sale now at www.refractedco.com/tambo-bones.
Tambo and Bones find themselves in a tricky situation: they are trapped in a minstrel show. How do you get out of that? Might have to attack the playwright who put you there. Might need to become a famous rap legend. Might need to start something. Def need to let them know you’re a real person. You’re a real person. You’re a real person? From the fearlessly defiant, fresh American voice of playwright Dave Harris, Tambo & Bones is a dark comedy (and a rap concert) that pulls back the curtain on every theater experience the audience has had before.
TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023 at the Bookspan Theatre at the Den, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for TAMBO & BONES are available at www.refractedco.com, and are $25, with artist and senior discounts available.
Photo Credit: Ricky Kluge
Patrick Newson Jr., William Anthony Sebastian Rose II
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden, Timoth Bernard Felton and Patrick Newson Jr.
Patrick Newson Jr., William Anthony Sebastian Rose II
Sebastian Rose II, Patrick Newson Jr. and Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Patrick Newson Jr.
Patrick Newson Jr.
Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Timothy Bernard Felton
Patrick Newson Jr. and William Anthony, Sebastian Rose II
William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Patrick Newson Jr.
Patrick Newson Jr. and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II
Videos
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)
|"Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?"
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/17-11/19)
|Unnatural Weird Wonder Festival
Dreamers YOLO (10/27-10/29)
|Ripcord
Oil Lamp Theater (9/21-10/29)
|Elton Dan and The Rocket Band: Elton John Experience
Arcada Theatre (10/14-10/14)
|She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
|Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell (8/14-11/18)
|Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You