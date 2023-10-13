Photos: Refracted Theatre Company Presents TAMBO & BONES

Refracted Theatre Company today released new photos from the production of TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris’s genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché, directed by Mikael Burke.

Tambo and Bones find themselves in a tricky situation: they are trapped in a minstrel show. How do you get out of that? Might have to attack the playwright who put you there. Might need to become a famous rap legend. Might need to start something. Def need to let them know you’re a real person. You’re a real person. You’re a real person? From the fearlessly defiant, fresh American voice of playwright Dave Harris, Tambo & Bones is a dark comedy (and a rap concert) that pulls back the curtain on every theater experience the audience has had before.

TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023 at the Bookspan Theatre at the Den, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for TAMBO & BONES are available at www.refractedco.com, and are $25, with artist and senior discounts available.

Photo Credit: Ricky Kluge