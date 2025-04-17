Photos: Music Theater Works 2025 Producers Gala: LUCK BE A LADY Sets New Fundraising Record

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works’ annual gala, the Producers Gala, Luck Be a Lady was held Saturday, April 5, at the Michigan Shores Club, 911 Michigan Ave. See photos from the event.

The 2025 fundraiser broke previous gala records raising more than $220,000 with 200 guests attending. Some highlights from the night included performances, live auctions, a paddle raise, gaming and the presentation of the fourth annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence to Dr. Robert and Marilyn Arensman.

The Producers Gala, with its Las Vegas theme, began with guests being greeted by a Queen of Hearts (Dina DeConstanzo) serving sparkling wine and jazz pianist Sam Grossner setting the mood. Cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres were also available for all joining Music Theater Works for its celebration of the year past and a look to the future. After the cocktail hour, attendees were seated in the ballroom where Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan began the dinner portion of the night by welcoming all and thanking the Producers Gala Co-chairs Sasha Gerritson and Stephanie Bryan Kangas; the Producers Gala Committee: Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, Marcia Kazurinsky, Valerie Romano Larson, Rachel Pethiyagoda, Megan Piazza and Amrit Singh for creating a magical night. Dougan also thanked the Luck Be a Lady sponsors: Joyce Ruth Saxon Bequest, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Wintrust Financial and Northbrook Bank and Trust, Byline Bank, the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, the village of Skokie and the Elizabeth Louise Smith Fund and Music Theater Works’ board, advisory board, staff and Event Manager Lisa McGowan.

Before introducing the evening’s co-chairs, Dougan took a moment to highlight two special people attending from the Legacy Board, “Some of our hard-working legacy board members have seen this organization grow into an amazing place with the move to our current home in Skokie, a purchase of a rehearsal center and office, a change in repertoire and expanding budgets to name just a few.” He then mentioned that they would like to honor Pam Pattibone and Jeff Collins for their combined 50 years of service adding “We are here to say thanks but not goodbye to these two for their unfailing dedication.” Co-chairs Sasha Gerritson and Stephanie Bryan Kangas then addressed the attendees thanking them for being part of this special event and shared that the funds raised not only support Music Theater Works’ artistic programs of bringing Broadway-style musicals to the North Shore, but also supported YouthREACH, Music Theater Works’ programming sharing the arts with 8 - 12 year olds and CommunityREACH, the organization’s outreach programs to the disabled community and senior citizens as well as providing complimentary tickets to performance via the public library system.

Throughout the dinner, the audiences were entertained with performances from the 2025 season and a sneak peek of what is in store for the 2026 season. In addition, a live auction was held for prizes including: a trip with Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan to attend the National Alliance Musical Theatre conference in New York City, an in-home concert with catering from Hearty Boys, a custom-created garment by “Project Runway” fashion designer Justin LeBlanc, a Colorado Rocky Mountain retreat and a private MTW orchestra rehearsal and dinner.

Dougan again returned to the stage to introduce the fourth annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence Dr. Robert and Marilyn Arensman. “Bob and Lynn have made a career of being friends of the theatre,” said Artistic Director Dougan. “They have been stalwart patrons of Light Opera Works and now, of course, Music Theater Works. They have brought their kids to shows. They have brought their friends. They made friends with not just the people in the next seat, but so many of us. They helped make this community.” Dr. Arensman when accepting the award shared that his wife Marilynn could not be with everyone but was with them in spirit saying she was truly the impetus for all the support they have had for Music Theater Works. Dr. Arensman, known for his wit, said that his children gave him some advice for tonight’s speech, “Be Up. Be brief and be gone.” During his brief speech he used the line from The King and I to exemplify his journey saying that he, like Anna, has been a teacher who has been taught by their students. He concluded his acceptance speech to much laughter and applause, saying he would take care of the award for this year, and return it next year for the new recipient so they could replace his name.

After presenting the Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence to Dr. Arensman, the night continued with the paddle raise and then concluded with guests going to a gaming room for dessert, “cigarette girls” offering candy instead of cigars, cigarettes and pipes and a variety of casino games where the crowd was able to take their “winnings” and enter the raffle to win prizes.

The performers for the night were Lydia Burke, Jeffrey Charles, Desiree Gonzalez, Mai Hartwich, Khaki Pixley, Madison Jaffe-Richter, Connor Ripperger, Callan Roberts, Ava Stovall and Korey White with Queen of Hearts Dina DiCostanza and Cigarette Girls Catherine Rodriguez O’Connor and Emily Holland. The orchestra, led by Eugene Dizon included Lindsay Williams, Eric Von Holst, Mike Lockler, Cara Strauss, Greg Strauss and Emily Fischer.

Photo Credit: Anthony Robert La Penna

Justin LeBlanc and Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan

Sasha Gerritson and Stephanie Bryan Kangas

Sasha Gerritson and Stephanie Bryan Kangas

Dina DiConstanzo and Karen Harkovich

Khaki Pixley

Madison Jaffe-Richter and Corey White

Jeffrey Charles, Callan Roberts, Khaki Pixley, Ava Stovall, Mai Hartwich, Desiree Gonzalez and Connor Ripperger

Alison Aldich, Steven Alessandro, Sasha Gerritson, Stephanie Bryan Kangas, Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, Kathy Westphall and Valerie Romano Larson

Scott Rigney and Emily Holland

Eugene Jarvis and Gala Co-Chair Sasha Gerritson

Alvin Tsang, Brett Larson and Peter Cherr

Via Kelly and AJay Singh

Guests enjoy the evening at the 2025 Producers Gala

Jeff Collins, Pam Pettibone and Pamela Rosenbush

Mike Lockler, Cara Strauss, Greg Strauss, Emily Fisher, Eugene Dizon, Eric Von Holst and Lindsay Williams

