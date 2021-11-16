Photos: Mercury Theater Chicago Celebrates Its Reopening With SISTER ACT

Mercury Theater Chicago Executive Producers Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon, Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran reopened the theater with the first Mainstage production of the 2021-2022 Mercury Theater Chicago season, Sister Act, based on the 1992 film.

Sister Act features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellne, and Douglas Carter Beane. This production is directed by Reneisha Jenkins, with music direction by Diana Lawrence. Sister Act celebrated its opening on November 11, 2021, and will run through January 2, 2022, at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

The cast of Sister Act includes Alexis J. Roston (Deloris), Jane Grebeck-Brewer (Mother Superior), Gilbert Domally (Eddie), Leah Morrow (Mary Patrick/Ensemble), Denzel Tsopnang (Curtis), Ed Kross (Monsignor/Ensemble), Nicole Armold (Michelle/Ensemble), Ruben Castro (Pablo/Ensemble), Isabella Andrews (Mary Roberts), Austin Nelson Jr. (TJ/Ensemble), Marcus Jackson (Joey/Ensemble), Jenny Rudnick (Mary Lazarus/Ensemble), Nicole Cready (Mary Theresa/Ensemble), Nancy Wagner (Martin-of-tours/Ensemble), Aalon Smith (Tina/Ensemble), Yasir Muhammad (Ensemble), and Lydia Burke (Swing).

This feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Sister Act is reason to rejoice!

The creative team includes Reneisha Jenkins (Director), Diana Lawrence (Music Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer), Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Designer), Jackie Fox (Lighting Designer), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Max Maxin IV (Video Designer), Rueben Echoles (Wig Designer), Kristi J. Martens (Stage Manager), Daniel J. Hanson (Assistant Stage Manager) and Will Hughes (Technical Director).

Tickets for Sister Act, starting at $35, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.