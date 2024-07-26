Photos: Kokandy Productions Presents ALICE BY HEART Midwest Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions will present the Midwest premiere of Alice by Heart, a “magical, fantastical” musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland directed by Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown, with music direction by Heidi Joosten and choreography by Derek Van Barham.

Alice by Heart will play July 18 – September 29, 2024 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at kokandyproductions.com. The press opening is Friday, August 2, 2024 at 7 pm.

Caitlyn Cerza stars as Alice, the young girl who takes refuge in her beloved copy of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. She is joined by a whimsical cast of curious characters including Ezra Borrero (Nigel, Dormouse), Elliot Esquivel (Angus, Caterpillar, u/s Alfred), Niki-Charisse Franco (Red Cross Nurse, Queen of Hearts), Joe Giovannetti (Alfred, White Rabbit), Darian Goulding (Dr. Butridge, Jabberwocky, King of Hearts), Will Lidke (Harold Pudding, Mad Hatter), Emily Ling Mei (Young Alice), Patrick O'Keefe (Dodgy, Duchess), Mizha Lee Overn (Tabatha, Cheshire Cat), Alex Stetkevich (Clarissa, Mock Turtle) and Peter Stielstra (Young Alfred). Swings include Sophia Mae Brenner, Victor Lopez, Kevin Parra, Jack Saunders and Ava Stovall.

From the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical that invites audiences to go through the looking glass, seeking solace in a Wonderland unlike any they’ve seen.

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down as she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss and finding the courage to move forward. This Midwest premiere encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

The production team includes: G "Max" Maxin IV (Scenic Design and Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Mike Patrick (Sound Consultant), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Jakob Abderhalden (Properties Designer, Scenic Décor), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager),Shane Roberie (Casting Associate), David Moreland (Technical Director), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer), Shelby Burgus (Stage Manager) and Mikaley Lane (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets: Previews $25 (with code PREVIEW). Regular run $45 general admission, $55 reserved seating. Students/Seniors $35. There will be a limited number of $15 tickets (with code ARTIST) available to artists for each performance. Tickets are on sale now at kokandyproductions.com.

Will Lidke, Elliot Esquivel, Caitlyn Cerza, Niki-Charisse Franco, Darian Goulding and Ezra Borrero.

