Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beautiful City Project's February cabaret THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION (a Black History Month celebration, back by popular demand from 2023), featured an all-Black cast and band, and raised funds and awareness for Sunshine Gospel Ministries, a Chicago organization celebrating its 120th year. See photos here!

The evening featured songs from artists such as Donald Lawrence, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Carlis L. Moody, Walter Hawkins, the Cosmopolitan Choir, and many more.

Held at Chicago Theater Works in Chicago, the evening featured an all-star cast, led by Felicia P. Fields (Tony-nominee for Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT), Eric Lewis (50th Anniversary National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's DREAMGIRLS), Robin DaSilva (Jeff Award-winner for Black Ensemble Theatre's Mahalia Jackson: MOVING THRU THE LIGHT), Sharriese Hamilton (National Tour of COME FROM AWAY), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's GYPSY), Bridget Adams-King (Waterfront Playhouse's INTO THE WOODS), Marta Bady (Paramount's FROZEN), Harriet Plumpp (Court Theater's CAROLINE OR CHANGE), Brianna Johnson (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Marriott's JOSEPH...), Michael Davis Arnold (Music Theater Works' LEGALLY BLONDE), Isaac Roseborough (Court Theater's THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Matthew Hunter (Theo's GODSPELL), and Leroy Berts (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR).

Leading the band on keys was Chicago Gospel genius Maulty Jewell, along with Tim Fullerton on Bass, Stephon Brown on Drums, and Reggie Foster, Jr on Sax.

The production was Co-Created & Music Directed by Matthew Hunter and Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.). Dr. Stephanie C. Clerge served as Producer.

All photo credits to Elizabeth Stenholt.

Comments