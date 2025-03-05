News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION

By: Mar. 05, 2025
The Beautiful City Project's February cabaret THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION (a Black History Month celebration, back by popular demand from 2023), featured an all-Black cast and band, and raised funds and awareness for Sunshine Gospel Ministries, a Chicago organization celebrating its 120th year. See photos here! 

The evening featured songs from artists such as Donald Lawrence, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Carlis L. Moody, Walter Hawkins, the Cosmopolitan Choir, and many more. 

Held at Chicago Theater Works in Chicago, the evening featured an all-star cast, led by Felicia P. Fields (Tony-nominee for Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT), Eric Lewis (50th Anniversary National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's DREAMGIRLS), Robin DaSilva (Jeff Award-winner for Black Ensemble Theatre's Mahalia Jackson: MOVING THRU THE LIGHT), Sharriese Hamilton (National Tour of COME FROM AWAY), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's GYPSY), Bridget Adams-King (Waterfront Playhouse's INTO THE WOODS), Marta Bady (Paramount's FROZEN), Harriet Plumpp (Court Theater's CAROLINE OR CHANGE), Brianna Johnson (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Marriott's JOSEPH...), Michael Davis Arnold (Music Theater Works' LEGALLY BLONDE), Isaac Roseborough (Court Theater's THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Matthew Hunter (Theo's GODSPELL), and Leroy Berts (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR).

Leading the band on keys was Chicago Gospel genius Maulty Jewell, along with Tim Fullerton on Bass, Stephon Brown on Drums, and Reggie Foster, Jr on Sax.

The production was Co-Created & Music Directed by Matthew Hunter and Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.). Dr. Stephanie C. Clerge served as Producer.

All photo credits to Elizabeth Stenholt.

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Matthew Hunter

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Harriet Plumpp

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Robin DaSilva

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Sharriese Hamilton

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Aalon Smith, Bridget Adams-King, Brianna Johnson

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Leroy Berts

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Marta Bady

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Brianna Johnson, Marta Bady

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Brianna Johnson

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Eric Lewis

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Matthew Hunter

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Aalon Smith

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Juwon Tyrel Perry & Full Cast

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Matthew Hunter & David Fiorello

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
David Fiorello & Kimberly Salley

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Eric Lewis & Isaac Ray

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Felicia P. Fields & Tim Fullerton

Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Image
Felicia P. Fields, Eric Lewis & Isaac Ray

