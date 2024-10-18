Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's THAT'S WHAT SHE SANG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beautiful City Project's October cabaret, THAT’S WHAT SHE SANG, was held at the picturesque Den Theatre, the evening featured an all-femme cast, singing comedy songs from the musical theatre canon. Check out photos from the event.

The evening raised funds and awareness for Gilda’s Club Chicago, an organization that complements medical care with FREE, diverse programming, including virtual and in-person activities for easy community access. They've witnessed the profound impact of connecting individuals and families navigating cancer, and their services provide a secure space for sharing experiences, fostering understanding, and promoting emotional well-being.

The evening was hosted by powerhouse Maddison Denault (Kokandy’s CRUEL INTENTIONS), and featured performers whose credits run the gamut, such as Elizabeth Stenholt (Paramount’s FUN HOME), Cynthia F. Carter (Theo’s BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS), Dara Cameron (American Blues’ THE LAST WIDE OPEN), Chamaya Moody (Porchlight’s SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE In Concert), Leah Morrow (Marriott’s BEEHIVE), Neala Barron (Marriott’s 1776), Clare Kennedy (Marriott’s BEEHIVE), Missy Wise Vanderzee (BoHo’s BRIGHT STAR), Cassie Slater (Marriott's MAMMA MIA), Emily Goldberg (Porchlight’s A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER), Ann Delaney (Paramount’s THE FULL MONTY), Christine Mayland Perkins (Marriott’s THE MUSIC MAN), Caroline Lyell (Porchlight’s NEW FACES ’51), Laura Sportiello (Theo’s ASSASSINS), Morgan Schoenecker (Metropolis' CINDERELLA), Diana Marilyn Alvarez (Steppenwolf Lookout Series’ THE BRASS TEAPOT), Madison Jaffe-Richter (Citadel’s BABY), Emma Knott (Skylight’s SPRING AWAKENING), Rose McReynolds (Big Noise’s FOOTLOOSE) and Campbell Krausen (Marriott’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC).

The evening was curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle’s staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

The Band featured Justin Kono, Matthew Beck, Kelan M. Smith and Kara Olander. Hershey Suri served as Lead Producer.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt.

Comments