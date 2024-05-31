Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's A SECRET GARDEN PARTY

The Beautiful City Project's next endeavor is June 26th's one-night-only production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.
The Beautiful City Project's May Fundraiser, a A SECRET GARDEN PARTY, was a memorable Memorial Day event, held at the home of Dan Ratner & Genevieve Thiers.
The evening was hosted by Broadway veteran and Chicago Director & Performer Justin Brill (Broadway’s All Shook Up, High Fidelity, Rent). The songs were sung by a lovely cast including George Keating (Paramount’s Secret of My Success), Gabriel Mudd (Chicago Lyric Opera’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Genevieve Thiers (Chicago Lyric Opera’s The Merry Widow), Tiffany Taylor (Paramount’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Jacquelyne Jones (Kokandy’s Sweeney Todd), Marco Tzunux (Marriott’s West Side Story), Nina Jayashankar (Pop Up Production’s Next to Normal), Alexandra Palkovic (Drury Lane’s A Chorus Line), Laura Sportiello (Theo’s Assassins), Michael McBride (Apollo Theater’s The Choir of Man), Justine Cameron (Paramount’s Newsies), Trenton Baker (Holland America), Abbey Loria (Citadel’s She Loves Me), Marina Magnelli (Cadillac Palace’s Children of Eden in Concert), Kaitlin Feely (Skylight Music Theatre’s Xanadu), and Rose McReynolds (The Drama Group’s The Addams Family).
The evening also featured Matthew Beck on Flute & English Horn, Hillary Bayley on Violin, and Rex Meyer on Cello.
The evening was curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle’s staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).
Abbey Loria served as Lead Producer.
The Beautiful City Project's next endeavor is June 26th's one-night-only production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Tickets on sale now at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt
Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello at the keys.
Abbey Loria opens the show with My Party Dress from HENRY & MUDGE.
Justin Brill & David Fiorello co-host the evening.
The beautiful home of Dan Ratner & Genevieve Thiers is the venue for the evening.
Michael McBride and Alexandra Palkovic sing Daffodils from BIG FISH.
Gabriel Mudd sings Honeysuckle Rose from AIN''T MISBEHAVIN''.
(from L) Marina Maginelli, Nina Jayashankar, Kaitlin Feely & Rose McReynolds sing Moonfall Quartet from THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD.
Marco Tzunux sings Kiss From a Rose by SEAL.
Justine Cameron & Laura Sportiello sing Come to My Garden from THE SECRET GARDEN.
Genevieve Thiers sings How Could I Ever Know from THE SECRET GARDEN.
Justin Brill sings New Words from IN THE BEGINNING.
Tiffany Taylor sings Flowers from HADESTOWN.
Trenton Baker sings A World Without You from CHILDREN OF EDEN.
The chamber orchestra for the evening featured (from L) Matthew Beck on Flute & English Horn, Hillary Bayley on Violin, and Rex Meyer on Cello.
George Keating sings I Won''t Send Roses from MACK & MABEL.
Jacquelyne Jones sings The Rose from HEARTBEATS, as made famous by Bette Midler.
The finale of the evening, Make Our Garden Grow from CANDIDE.
