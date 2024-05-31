Photos: Inside The Beautiful City Project's A SECRET GARDEN PARTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beautiful City Project's May Fundraiser, a A SECRET GARDEN PARTY, was a memorable Memorial Day event, held at the home of Dan Ratner & Genevieve Thiers.

The evening was hosted by Broadway veteran and Chicago Director & Performer Justin Brill (Broadway’s All Shook Up, High Fidelity, Rent). The songs were sung by a lovely cast including George Keating (Paramount’s Secret of My Success), Gabriel Mudd (Chicago Lyric Opera’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Genevieve Thiers (Chicago Lyric Opera’s The Merry Widow), Tiffany Taylor (Paramount’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Jacquelyne Jones (Kokandy’s Sweeney Todd), Marco Tzunux (Marriott’s West Side Story), Nina Jayashankar (Pop Up Production’s Next to Normal), Alexandra Palkovic (Drury Lane’s A Chorus Line), Laura Sportiello (Theo’s Assassins), Michael McBride (Apollo Theater’s The Choir of Man), Justine Cameron (Paramount’s Newsies), Trenton Baker (Holland America), Abbey Loria (Citadel’s She Loves Me), Marina Magnelli (Cadillac Palace’s Children of Eden in Concert), Kaitlin Feely (Skylight Music Theatre’s Xanadu), and Rose McReynolds (The Drama Group’s The Addams Family).

The evening also featured Matthew Beck on Flute & English Horn, Hillary Bayley on Violin, and Rex Meyer on Cello.

The evening was curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle’s staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Abbey Loria served as Lead Producer.

The Beautiful City Project's next endeavor is June 26th's one-night-only production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Tickets on sale now at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

