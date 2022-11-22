Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre
Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play December 1, 2022 – January 15, 2023.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play December 1, 2022 - January 15, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm.
See rehearsal photos below!
Bald Sisters will feature Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim and Nima Rakhshanifar.
Ma is dead; now what happens? Vichet Chum's world premiere follows two sisters - at odds since birth - as they settle the affairs of their strong-willed, wise-cracking mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its ever-so-complicated American present. Where's the will? A burial or cremation? And what happens with Ma's teeth? Bald Sisters is an irreverent, comic and ultimately poignant examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together: history, spirituality and humor.
Single tickets for Bald Sisters starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at 312-335-1650.
Photo credit: Joel Moorma
Wai Ching Ho and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Jennifer Lim
Jesca Prudencio and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie
Wai Ching Ho and Nima Rakhshanifar
Jesca Prudencio and Vichet Chum
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Nima Rakhshanifar
Karina Patel and Jesca Prudencio
