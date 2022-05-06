Photos: First Look at the Chicago Premiere of THE LUCKIEST

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, is concluding its 2021-22 Season with the Chicago premiere of Melissa Ross' The Luckiest, a heartfelt and honest look at the journey of life, directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle. The production will play through June 19, 2022 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, May 9 at 7:30 pm.

The production features Tara Mallen, Cassidy Slaughter-Mason and Christopher Wayland.

Lissette and Peter are best friends living their best lives. But when an out-of-nowhere diagnosis shatters Lissette's world, Peter is left trying to pick up the pieces. Suddenly finding herself at odds with both her best friend and her mom - who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions - Lissette is forced to navigate between the two while unflinchingly forging her own path for her future. This tender, funny and keenly-observed play explores the uncertain and sometimes heartbreaking territory of how we choose to take ownership of our lives.

The production team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Becca Jeffords and Jesse Klug (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Caitlin McCarthy (props design), Sam Hubbard (movement coach), Eva Breneman (text coach and dialect designer), Sarah Slight (dramaturg), Catherine Miller (casting director), Morgan Wrigley (COVID safety manager), Lorenzo Blackett (production manager), Alan Weusthoff (technical director), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Sebastian Chrzanowski, (master electrician), Ashley Keys (assistant director) and Rita Vreeland (stage manager).

Covid protocols: Raven Theatre currently requires proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. Protocols subject to change closer to date of event. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.