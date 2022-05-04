Photos: First Look at The Artistic Home's THE PAVILION

The Artistic Home will present Craig Wright's drama The Pavilion, directed by ensemble member Julian Hester*, playing April 30 - June 5, 2022 at The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes ensemble members Kristin Collins*, John Mossman* and Todd Wojcik*. Understudies include Jason Ahlstrom, Ariel Dooley and Jenna Steege.

Peter and Kari haven't seen each other in decades - since they were high school sweethearts. Tonight is their reunion, and they are suddenly thrust back together under a canopy of stars, but closer to the center of the universe than they realize. The laws of time and space were broken in their youth, and they only have one night to set things right.

Comments director Julian Hester, "Craig Wright's play drew me in over the pandemic - a time when all of us were kept from one another, and life felt at a standstill, not knowing when we could connect again. As we come back together to rediscover theater, this story is of people who haven't seen each other for 20 years - and asks if they can reconnect at all, even if it means restarting their universe."

The production team includes Chas Mathieu (scenic design), Zach Wagner+ (costume design), Levi Wilkins (lighting design), Petter Wahlback+ (sound design), Devon Carson* (assistant director), Tom McNelis (technical director), Andrew Snyder (stage manager) and Zola Lopes (assistant stage manager).

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

*Denotes The Artistic Home ensemble members +Denotes The Artistic Home artistic associates