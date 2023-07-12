Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre

Surging's Jeff Recommended production of Catch Me If You Can runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), July 8th - July 23rd. Tickets can be purchased at surgingtheatrics.com. Check out all new photos below!

Based on the hit DreamWorks film starring Leo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and a book by Terrence McNally, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist. Seeking fame and fortune, Frank Abagnale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a number of people to live the high life. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

The cast stars Casey Huls (Frank Abagnale Jr.) in his Chicago debut. SF&T company members Billy Surges (Carl Hanratty), Amanda Donohoe (Brenda Strong), Annie Beaubien (Paula Abagnale), and Ian Rigg (Frank Abagnale Sr.), round out the lead roles. Additional SF&T veterans Alex Iacobucci (Johnny Dollar) and Will Knox (Multiple Roles) bring the supporting characters to life. Surging Newcomers Whitney Willard Wilkinson (Carol Strong/Ensemble), James Mueller (Agent Cod), Lukas Ptacek (Agent Branton), Eve Moyar (Cheryl Ann), Sara Dolins (Ensemble), Flower Wang (Ensemble), Sarah Beth Lipsman (Ensemble), Gabriella Smurawa (Ensemble), And Amber Golich (Ensemble) round out this all star ensemble of a cast.

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger, fresh off his 2022 Chicago Jeff Nomination for Urinetown, for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Joining the Surging team is Madison Meeron in her Chicago Directorial debut.

The tech team includes Conor Frank (Stage Manager), Joey Calumet (Music/Sound Tech), Will Knox (Lighting), Tony and Michael Calkins (Run Crew), Madison Meeron (Props/Sound Design), Jarod Battisto (Set), Billy Surges (Costumes), William & Diana Surges (Set Construction & Box Office).

The show runs for 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 10 minute intermission.