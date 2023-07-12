Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre

Performances run July 8th - July 23rd.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Tony-Winning Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause, Staff Reduction Photo 2 Tony-Winning Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause, Staff Reduction
Review: ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Kokandy Productions Photo 4 Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Kokandy Productions

Surging's Jeff Recommended production of Catch Me If You Can runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), July 8th - July 23rd. Tickets can be purchased at surgingtheatrics.com. Check out all new photos below!

Based on the hit DreamWorks film starring Leo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and a book by Terrence McNally, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist. Seeking fame and fortune, Frank Abagnale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a number of people to live the high life. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

The cast stars Casey Huls (Frank Abagnale Jr.) in his Chicago debut. SF&T company members Billy Surges (Carl Hanratty), Amanda Donohoe (Brenda Strong), Annie Beaubien (Paula Abagnale), and Ian Rigg (Frank Abagnale Sr.), round out the lead roles. Additional SF&T veterans Alex Iacobucci (Johnny Dollar) and Will Knox (Multiple Roles) bring the supporting characters to life. Surging Newcomers Whitney Willard Wilkinson (Carol Strong/Ensemble), James Mueller (Agent Cod), Lukas Ptacek (Agent Branton), Eve Moyar (Cheryl Ann), Sara Dolins (Ensemble), Flower Wang (Ensemble), Sarah Beth Lipsman (Ensemble), Gabriella Smurawa (Ensemble), And Amber Golich (Ensemble) round out this all star ensemble of a cast.

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger, fresh off his 2022 Chicago Jeff Nomination for Urinetown, for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Joining the Surging team is Madison Meeron in her Chicago Directorial debut.

The tech team includes Conor Frank (Stage Manager), Joey Calumet (Music/Sound Tech), Will Knox (Lighting), Tony and Michael Calkins (Run Crew), Madison Meeron (Props/Sound Design), Jarod Battisto (Set), Billy Surges (Costumes), William & Diana Surges (Set Construction & Box Office).

The show runs for 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 10 minute intermission.

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Annie Beaubien and Casey Huls

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and Eve Moyar

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Whitney Willard Wilkinson and Will Knox

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Will Knox and Casey Huls

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Ian Rigg

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Ian Rigg and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Billy Surges, Alex Iacobucci, James Mueller and Lukas Ptacek

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Amanda Donohoe

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Billy Surges and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
Casey Huls, Billy Surges and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Now Playing at The Edge Theatre
The Ensemble




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Comedian Sal Vulcano is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in November Photo
Comedian Sal Vulcano is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in November

The UIS Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of renowned comedian and television personality, Sal Vulcano, for an unforgettable evening of laughter on Sunday, November 12th at 5 pm. Known for his hilarious performances on the hit television show 'Impractical Jokers,' Vulcano will be bringing his unique brand of comedy to captivate audiences in the heart of the city.

2
Congo Square Theatre Company Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Producing Transformative Black Photo
Congo Square Theatre Company Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Producing Transformative Black Theater In 2023-24 Season

Founded in 1999, Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square), one of the nation’s premier African American ensemble theater companies, celebrates its 25th Anniversary in 2023-2024 with a powerful theatrical season honoring the myriad experiences that make up Black culture. A

3
THE ART OF BOWING Comes to The Den Theatre This Week Photo
THE ART OF BOWING Comes to The Den Theatre This Week

Haven Chicago continues its 2022-23 season with the World Premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’s THE ART OF BOWING, directed by Ian Damont Martin, Artistic Director of Haven. The meta play, which explores the story of the death of theatre, runs July 12 - August 6, 2023 at Haven’s resident home, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre.

4
PUFFS Extends at Otherworld Theatre Through August 27 Photo
PUFFS Extends at Otherworld Theatre Through August 27

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, has announced that the wildly popular PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC will add three weeks to its run in August.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robert Cray
Raue Center For The Arts (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Eric Shiner - "The American Dream"
McAninch Arts Center (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle Chicago
The Lincoln Lodge (5/10-12/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism
The Den Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Person Place Thing" - Movie Game Show
The iO Theater (7/08-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music Of ABBA - Direct From Sweden
Rosemont Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (10/14-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You