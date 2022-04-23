Photos: First Look at Paramount Theatre's ROCK OF AGES

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages will take Paramount Theatre audiences back into the iconic music era of the '80s, where rock 'n' roll dreamers turn their fantasies into reality. A Hollywood love story told through the mind-blowing hits of top '80s rock bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more, Rock of Ages is a show that will have all ages singing "Here I Go Again" all the way home.

Paramount Artistic Producer and New Works Director Amber Mak, known for staging Paramount's smash hit blockbusters Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and The Little Mermaid, directs Rock of Ages. Don't miss Paramount's 10th Anniversary Broadway Series finale, a trip back to when rock was king, and every song was a hitmaker.

Previews start April 13, 2022. Press opening is Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 29 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $36-$79. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rock of Ages is the story of a small-town girl with Hollywood dreams who meets a big-city boy chasing his rock-star fantasies on L.A.'s infamous Sunset Strip. With the historic Bourbon Room as the backdrop, their love story unfolds right where the biggest names in rock got their start - all told through the biggest, baddest, mind-blowing rock songs of the '80s including "Just Like Paradise," "Sister Christian," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and a whole lot more.

Rock of Ages, book by Chris D'Arienzo, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, premiered on Broadway April 7, 2009, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and later moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre where it closed on January 18, 2015 after 2,328 performances. With pulsating percussion, blazing guitar riffs, vocal gymnastics and glam 80's rock hits, Rock of Ages earned five Tony Nominations, including Best Musical, spawned tours and productions worldwide, and was turned into a 2012 major motion picture starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough and Mary J. Blige.

"This show has been on my bucket list since I first saw it when I was living in New York City and would use my outdated student ID to snag a $25 ticket to the show," said director Amber Mak. "As a self-proclaimed rule follower, this show allowed me to indulge in my fantasies of being a spontaneous, care-free rocker and groupie. So I invite you to leave the heaviness of the world and the crazy ride we have been on for the past two years behind. Get a drink and escape to the Sunset Strip of L.A. in the '80s where big hair and rock ruled. Let's Rock Aurora!"

Note: Rock of Ages is suggested for ages 14 and up due to adult language and sexual content.

Paramount Theatre is offering two Pay What You Can performances of Rock of Ages on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m.

Both days, starting at 10 a.m., visit the Paramount Theatre box office in-person to request tickets. Customers will be asked how much they'd like to pay and will simply pay what they can. Limit four tickets per person. Offer not valid toward previous purchases. Online or phone purchases are not permitted. Paramount's Pay What You Can program is part of the theater's new program, REACH (Resources Expanding the Arts and Connecting Humanity).