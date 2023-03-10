Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

This thrilling mystery buried by years of history, fiction and conflict plays through April 9, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph's Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton. This thrilling mystery buried by years of history, fiction and conflict plays through April 9, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, March 12 at 6 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

Describe the Night features ensemble members Glenn Davis, James Vincent Meredith, Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff and Yasen Peyankov with Jack Cain, Charence Higgins and Jon Hudson Odom.

Truth is lie; lie is truth. 1920: Jewish writer Isaac Babel begins a journal while serving in war. Ninety years later, this same journal is found in the wreckage of a suspicious plane crash. What did Babel write, and why does it matter? Ensemble member Rajiv Joseph's epic thriller ricochets through place and time following the unlikely lives of seven individuals - soldiers and poets, KGB agents and babushkas - as they unearth mysteries buried by decades of history, fiction and blood.

Single tickets for Describe the Night starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Steppenwolf 2022-23 Flex Memberships are currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production, and Red Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Glenn Davis and Yasen Peyankov

Yasen Peyankov and James Vincent Meredith

Caroline Neff and Jack Cain

Yasen Peyankov and James Vincent Meredith

Glenn Davis and Caroline Neff

Glenn Davis, Sally Murphy and Charence Higgins

James Vincent Meredith and Sally Murphy

Jack Cain and Caroline Neff

Sally Murphy, Glenn Davis and Charence Higgins

Sally Murphy and James Vincent Meredith

Glenn Davis and Yasen Peyankov

Glenn Davis and Charence Higgins

Sally Murphy and James Vincent Meredith

Glenn Davis and Charence Higgins

Caroline Neff and Glenn Davis

Sally Murphy, Glenn Davis and Charence Higgins

Glenn Davis and Yasen Peyankov




TimeLine Theatre Company announced that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as “Heidi” in the fourth production of the company’s 2022-2023 season—the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.
Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power.
Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support. 

