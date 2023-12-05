Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES

Blank Theatre Company presents the second and final show of their 2023 season, “Promises, Promises”, running this month. Check out all new production photos below!

“Promises, Promises” has a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Gal David and is based on the screenplay “The Apartment” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. “Promises, Promises” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Set in 1968 in New York City, lovable Chuck Baxter is finding it difficult to climb the corporate ladder--that is, until he agrees to lend his apartment to his co-workers for their sexual escapades. As he finds himself in the middle of a scheme he never intended to start, Chuck struggles to find love and connection in a world that grows more impersonal and transactional each day.

Leading the company is Rory Schrobilgen as Chuck Baxter. He is joined by Jeff Award Nominee Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik), Craig Zeller (J.D. Sheldrake), Allison Rose Macknick (Marge MacDougall) and Jeff Award Winner Kingsley Day (Dr. Dreyfuss). The ensemble includes Isabela Barry (Miss Polanski), Andres DeLeon (Mr. Eichelberger), Reginald Hemphill (Mr. Vanderhof), Eddie Ledford (Mr. Kirkeby), Jeff Award Nominee Ed Rutherford (Mr. Dobitch), Jeff Award Nominee Stephanie Stocksill (Miss Olson), Dayle Theisen (Miss Della Hoya), and Flower Wang (Miss Wong). Michael Davis Arnold, Ben Ballmer, Caitlyn Cerza, Isabel Koleno, Aurora Pennepacker, and Nathan Dale Short will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director & Jeff Award Nominee Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Jeff Award Nominee Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Jeff Award Winner Lauryn Schmelzer. The production team includes Tricia Carver-Horner (Stage Manager), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Design), Sara Dolins (Assistant Choreographer), Emma Luke (Lighting Design), Jeff Award Nominee Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreography), Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Design), and Kevin Zhou (Assistant Music Director).

PROMISES, PROMISES is Blank’s seventh full-length production and closes out the season from December 1-31st, 2023 at The Greenhouse Theatre, 2257 N Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park. Opening night is Monday, December 4th. Tickets range from $15- $35. This production is made possible due to the generous support of our season sponsors Michael and Mona Heath. You can find more information at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Eli Van Sickel/Vancap Images and Spencer Donovan