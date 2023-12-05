Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES

Performances run December 1-31st, 2023 at The Greenhouse Theatre.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 3 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Blank Theatre Company presents the second and final show of their 2023 season, “Promises, Promises”, running this month. Check out all new production photos below!

“Promises, Promises” has a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Gal David and is based on the screenplay “The Apartment” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. “Promises, Promises” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Set in 1968 in New York City, lovable Chuck Baxter is finding it difficult to climb the corporate ladder--that is, until he agrees to lend his apartment to his co-workers for their sexual escapades. As he finds himself in the middle of a scheme he never intended to start, Chuck struggles to find love and connection in a world that grows more impersonal and transactional each day.

Leading the company is Rory Schrobilgen as Chuck Baxter. He is joined by Jeff Award Nominee Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik), Craig Zeller (J.D. Sheldrake), Allison Rose Macknick (Marge MacDougall) and Jeff Award Winner Kingsley Day (Dr. Dreyfuss). The ensemble includes Isabela Barry (Miss Polanski), Andres DeLeon (Mr. Eichelberger), Reginald Hemphill (Mr. Vanderhof), Eddie Ledford (Mr. Kirkeby), Jeff Award Nominee Ed Rutherford (Mr. Dobitch), Jeff Award Nominee Stephanie Stocksill (Miss Olson), Dayle Theisen (Miss Della Hoya), and Flower Wang (Miss Wong). Michael Davis Arnold, Ben Ballmer, Caitlyn Cerza, Isabel Koleno, Aurora Pennepacker, and Nathan Dale Short will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director & Jeff Award Nominee Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Jeff Award Nominee Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Jeff Award Winner Lauryn Schmelzer. The production team includes Tricia Carver-Horner (Stage Manager), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Design), Sara Dolins (Assistant Choreographer), Emma Luke (Lighting Design), Jeff Award Nominee Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreography), Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Design), and Kevin Zhou (Assistant Music Director).

PROMISES, PROMISES is Blank’s seventh full-length production and closes out the season from December 1-31st, 2023 at The Greenhouse Theatre, 2257 N Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park. Opening night is Monday, December 4th. Tickets range from $15- $35. This production is made possible due to the generous support of our season sponsors Michael and Mona Heath. You can find more information at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Eli Van Sickel/Vancap Images and Spencer Donovan

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen and the cast

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Brandy Miller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Craig Zeller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Kingsley Day

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen and Brandy Miller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Eddie Ledford, Andres J. Deleon, Reginald Hemphill, Ed Rutherford

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Allison Rose Macknick and Reginald Hemphill

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Stephanie Stockstill

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Flower Wang, Dayle Theisen, Isabela Barry

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Flower Wang, Dayle Theisen, Isabela Barry and the cast

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Allison Rose Macknick

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Allison Rose Macknick and Rory Schrobilgen

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Brandy Miller and Craig Zeller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Brandy Miller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen, Brandy Miller, Kingsley Day

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Rory Schrobilgen and Brandy Miller

Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES
Dayle Theisen, Stephanie Stockstill, Isabela Barry, Flower Wang


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Paul Williams And Henson Puppeteers Post-Show Talkback This Friday Following EMMET OTTERS Photo
Paul Williams And Henson Puppeteers Post-Show Talkback This Friday Following EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND Performance

Join legendary composer Paul Williams and the puppeteers of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas for a post-show talkback on Friday, December 8 at Chicago's Studebaker Theater.

2
The Magic Of Motown Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 23 Photo
The Magic Of Motown Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 23

Moxie Events will present The Magic of Motown on February 23, 2024. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 6th.

3
Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret In Ja Photo
Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret In January 2024

Ginger Minj returns to Chicago in THE BROADS' WAY with Gidget Galore at Venus Cabaret from Jan. 18 - 28, 2024. Don't miss this limited engagement!

4
Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024 Photo
Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024

Spend Valentine’s Day Weekend Laughing & Loving At The Den Theatre. The Den Theatre announces Johnny Pemberton’s ‘Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag’ and Giulio Gallarotti: A Special Taping. Tickets now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas in Chicago Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas
Studebaker Theater (11/15-12/31)
Christmas with C.S. Lewis in Chicago Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
Aida in Chicago Aida
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (3/09-4/07)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Baby in Chicago Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Bachelors of Broadway in Chicago Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise) in Chicago Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
Ballet Chicago 'The Nutcracker' in Chicago Ballet Chicago 'The Nutcracker'
Athenaeum Theatre (12/08-12/10)
Evening of Percussion in Chicago Evening of Percussion
Raue Center For The Arts (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You