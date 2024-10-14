Photos: First Look At THE LOVE OBJECT At The Story Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Story Theatre will welcome back audiences with its world premiere of the love object by Emerging Playwright-in-Residence Justine Gelfman, directed by Northwestern MFA Directing alum Jasmine B. Gunter. See photos from the production.

This new play, which explores agency, betrayal and power through the bubblegum veneer of the early 2000s pop music industry, will take place October 10 - November 3, 2024 on Raven Theatre’s Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at thestorytheatre.org/tickets or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, October 13 at 3 pm.

The production features Cat Christmas, Kaylah Marie Crosby, Spencer Díaz Tootle, Emily Holland, Mollyanne Nunn and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II. Understudies include Jordan Marie Ford, Freddy Mauricio Jr., Mollyanne Nunn and Jacinda Ratcliffe.

On the eve of Ramona’s sold-out stadium tour, her best friend and trusted assistant Paula announces she is leaving to pursue her own artistry. Fearing the loss of her closest confidante, Ramona reveals that a sex tape she made is about to be released, tainting her image (and ticket sales) forever. Will Paula stay and clean up Ramona’s mess one more time or finally escape the oppressive celebrity machine for good? A contemporary adaptation of Euripides’ Hippolytus, the love object examines the hyper-sexualization of women celebrities, the power struggles of interracial friendship and the tragedies of late-stage capitalism, all through the bubblegum veneer of an early 2000s pop superstar.

The production team includes Tianxuan Chen (Scenic Design), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Design), Seojung Jang (Lighting Design), Newt Schottelkotte (Sound Design, Original Composition), Angelíca Grace (Choreographer), Racquel Postiglione (Prop Design), Courtney Abbott (Violence & Intimacy Design), Stina Taylor (Technical Direction), Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician), Ariel Beller (Stage Manager), Emma Johnson (Assistant Stage Manager), Lucy Whipp* (Production Manager), Brenna DiStasio*, Paul Michael Thomson*, Terry Guest* (Producers) and Ayanna Bria Bakari* (Associate Producer).

Photo Credit: David Hagen

Comments