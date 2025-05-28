 tracking pixel
Photos: CHICAGO SINGS 30 YEARS OF PORCHLIGHT Event

Porchlight Music Theatre raised $169,000 supporting its artistic and education programming.

By: May. 28, 2025
Porchlight Music Theatre raised $169,000 supporting its artistic and education programming at its sold out fundraising concert celebrating Porchlight’s 30th anniversary, Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight held Monday, May 12 at the House of Blues Chicago.

Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight was co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing and Casting Associate Frankie Leo Bennett and music directed by David Fiorello with choreography by Morgan DiFonzo.

This concert included live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists highlighting three decades of Porchlight productions, the presentation of the 2025 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Heidi Kettenring and more. 
 

Photo credit: Sarah Elizabeth Larson

Interim Executive Director Jenna Deja, David Girolmo, 2025 Guy Adkins Award Recipient Heidi Kettenring, 2024 Guy Adkins Award Recipient Roberta Duchak and Artistic Director Michael Weber

Porchlight Founding Members Rhoda Reeling, Jeannie Lukow and Kim Shambrook

The cast

Ivan Bracy Jr., Nataki Rennie, Erica Stephan, Emily Ling Mei and Morgan DiFonzo

Devin DeSantis and Stephen Schellhardt

Lydia Burke

Lorenzo Rush Jr.

Adrian Aguilar

Neala Barron, Erica Stephan, Emily Ling Mei, Nataki Rennie, Clare Kennedy McLaughlin, Morgan DeFonzo, Ivan Bracy Jr.

E. Faye Butler

Angela Ingersoll

Juwon Tyrel Perry

James Earl Jones II

David Girolmo and E. Faye Butler

Charlie Long, Eli Vander Griend, Aries Ratner, Leo Ratner, Genevieve Thiers, Neala Barron, Hayes McCracken, Austin Hartung, Meena Sood and Tessa Mae Pundsack

