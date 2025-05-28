Photos: CHICAGO SINGS 30 YEARS OF PORCHLIGHT Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Porchlight Music Theatre raised $169,000 supporting its artistic and education programming at its sold out fundraising concert celebrating Porchlight’s 30th anniversary, Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight held Monday, May 12 at the House of Blues Chicago.

Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight was co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing and Casting Associate Frankie Leo Bennett and music directed by David Fiorello with choreography by Morgan DiFonzo.

This concert included live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists highlighting three decades of Porchlight productions, the presentation of the 2025 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Heidi Kettenring and more.



