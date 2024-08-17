Photos: 1776 at the Marriot Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With election season comes 1776, winner of multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical, previewing on Wednesday, August 21, opening on Wednesday, August 28 at 7:30pm and running through October 13, 2024 at Marriott Theatre. Directed by Nick Bowling, (Marriott Theatre: The Sound of Music, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha; TimeLine: The History Boys and The Normal Heart; Porchlight Music Theatre: Sondheim on Sondheim; recipient of eight Jeff Awards for outstanding direction) with choreography by Tanji Harper and Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, this musical celebrates the inception of the nation through the trials and tribulations of our founding fathers as they craft the Declaration of Independence.

Summer, 1776 - The nation is ready to declare independence...if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! Witness the forging of America as the likes of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson struggle, through courage and conviction, to lead the young nation to independence. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the people behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, charming, and often petty, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this funny, insightful and compelling drama.

“I’m not sure there’s a better show for this moment,” said director Nick Bowling. “Rather than rigidly replicating historical details of Independence Hall, we hope this production will capture the feeling in that room…the fragmented political landscape, the spiraling nature of debate, and the monumental task of upholding democracy - all the while, embracing the humor and wit which has made 1776 a favorite of so many people.”

1776 will star Tyrick Wiltez Jones as “John Adams” (Broadway/New York: Bat Out of Hell, Finian’s Rainbow, Hairspray; National: Miss Saigon, Seussical, Fosse, and Show Boat); Richard R. Henry as “Benjamin Franklin” (Marriott Theatre: Man of La Mancha; New York: Streets of New York, Drift, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Fiorello); and Erik Hellman as “Thomas Jefferson” (Marriott Theatre: The Sound of Music; Court: Proof (Jeff Nom.) and The Mystery of Irma Vep (Jeff Nom.); TV: “Chicago Fire”, "Mrs. America”, “Fargo”) with Katherine Thomas (Marriott Theatre: Ragtime and Darling Grenafine) as “Abigail Adams,” Alicia Kaori (Broadway: Sweeney Todd and The King & I) as “Martha Jefferson and Joseph Hewes,” Heidi Kettenring as “John Dickinson,” Matthew Hommel as “Edward Rutledge,” and Lucy Godinez as “Richard Henry Lee,” alongside Neala Barron, Jesse Bhamrah, Patrick Byrnes, Lillian Castillo, Danielle Davis, Teddy Gales, Joel Gelman, Dan Gold, Karl Hamilton, Ed Kross, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Michael Earvin Martin, Austin Nelson Jr., Mary Robin Roth, Nancy Voigts, and Jay Westbrook with understudies Kelli Harrington, Kavin Moore, Nathe Rowbotham, and Savannah Sinclair.

The artistic team features Associate Director DeRon Williams, Scenic Designer Regina García, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Wig Designer Miguel Armstrong, Dramaturg Carol Ann Tan, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, Intimacy Director Katie Johannigman, and Dialect Coach Sammi Grant, with Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer and Conductor Brad Haak.

1776 is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $63 (excluding tax and fees). Call for dinner-theatre, student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations are strongly recommended, please ask about the Theatre Prix Fixe menu. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

