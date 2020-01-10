Photo Flash: The Gift Theatre Presents TEN 2020
The Gift Theatre is pleased to present TEN 2020, the company's annual season kick-off festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton and Associate Artistic Directors Paul D'Addario and Emjoy Gavino.
TEN will play January 9 - 18, 2020 at 4802 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood. Tickets for TEN are free for Gift subscribers and $10 for the general public. Tickets are currently available at thegifttheatre.org or by calling the Gift's box office at 773-283-7071.
The TEN 2020 line-up includes:
THE GAME OF LIFE
Book and Lyrics by Gift Co-Founder William Nedved, Music by Stephen Coleman
Directed by ensemble member Erica Weiss
Featuring Michael Turrentine
UNMOVED
By Hansol Jung
Directed by Brian Shaw
Featuring ensemble member James D. Farruggio
THE EDIT
By Brooke Allen
Directed by Erin Murray
Featuring ensemble member Alexandra Main with Chanell Bell
NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT
By Michael Allen Harris
Directed by Gregory Geffrard
Featuring Raphael Diaz, Jalyn Greene, Watson Swift and Michael Turrentine
BLACK HOLE
By Stacy Osei-Kuffour
Directed by ensemble member Martel Manning
Featuring ensemble members Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse
BURIED MOTHER
By Mickle Maher
Directed by Michael Cotey
Featuring Deanna Dunagan and Diana Slickman
PLEDGE DRIVE
By Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton
Directed by Jonathan Berry
Featuring ensemble members Jay Worthington, James D. Farruggio and Alexandra Main with Katie Gonzalez and Ricardo Gutierrez
Plus:
Natural Gas, The Gift's house-improv team.
Featuring ensemble members Ed Flynn, Michael Patrick Thornton, Hannah Toriumi and Kyle Zornes with Kieran Fitzgerald, Carly Olson, John Pantlind and other scoundrels.
giftLIT, The Gift's literary extension.
Featuring giftLIT Director Maggie Andersen with Maria Ortiz, Jennifer Rumberger and Shaina Warfield
TOUR MANAGER
A short film by ensemble member Ed Flynn and Amy Speckien
Featuring ensemble members and guest artists
Photo Credit: Claire Demos
Michael Turrentine and Raphael Diaz
Michael Turrentine and Jalyn Greene
Watson Swift and Michael Turrentine
Chanell Bell and Alexandra Main
Chanell Bell and Alexandra Main
Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse
Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse
Katie Gonzalez and Jay Worthington
James D. Farruggio
Maggie Andersen