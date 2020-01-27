Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos From Marriott Theatre's GREASE

Marriott Theatre opened the smash hit GREASE on Wednesday, January 22nd! The production will close Sunday, March 15th. The Tony Award-nominated musical is directed by four-time Jeff Award winner, Scott Weinstein (Something Rotten!, Murder for Two, Shrek), with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner William Carlos Angulo.

"I grew up on GREASE and getting to direct it for the first time and at the Marriott Theatre is a real thrill," said director Scott Weinstein. "It premiered here in Chicago nearly 50 years ago and still has so much to say about growing up, teenage rebellion, pop culture and of course, rock and roll. I can't wait to explore this timeless rock musical in the city for which it was meant."

GREASE stars Jimmy Nicholas in his Marriott Theatre debut as "Danny" (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) and Leryn Turlington as "Sandy" (Chicago Shakespeare Theater: The Wizard of Oz, Writers Theatre: Parade). The cast also features Curt Bouril ("Vince Fontaine"), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis ("Teen Angel"), Jack Cahill-Lemme ("Sonny"), Kelly Anne Clark ("Mrs. Lynch"), Kevin Corbett ("Kenickie"), Jake Elkins ("Roger"), Landree Fleming ("Frenchy"), Jacquelyne Jones ("Rizzo"), Michael Kurowski ("Doody"), Michelle Lauto ("Marty"), Garrett Lutz ("Eugene"), Jessica Palkovic ("Cha Cha"), Billy Rude ("Johnny Casino"), Tiffany T. Taylor ("Jan"), and Alaina Wis ("Patty"), with ensemble members Nicholas Haas, Allison Sill and Kyra Sorce.

To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.





