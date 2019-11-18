Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre

From the case files of the brilliant and handsome detective, Max Forthright comes... A MURDER MOST NOVEL! The legendary gumshoe and his tenacious partner in crime-stopping, Bernadette Hargreaves, will encounter their most dangerous case yet: hosting a dinner party! But this party meant to celebrate the publishing of Max Forthright's memoirs turns deadly when his guests begin turning up dead! How will the master detective uncover the murderer when he was the one who invited all the suspects? Danger! Intrigue! Sensuality! Garden pest removal tips! Featuring live foley and original music, join us at "KCDP" studio circa 1944 to see these seasoned radio performers in action.

Running Thursday, Fridays and Saturday nights at 7:30pm at Nox Arca Theatre (4001 N Ravenswood, Suite 405) until December 14th (closed the week of Thanksgiving). Tickets available online at murdermostnovel.bpt.me or at the door. Gather 'round for another thrilling adventure tale of Max Forthright and Bernadette Hargreaves!

Photo Credit: Steve Bryant

Lili Bjorklund, Andrew Milliken, Elaina Henderson, Steve Bryant, Guy Wicke, Katie Incardona, Grant Alsup, Elliot Lerner, Nick Strauss and Taylor Toms

Elaina Henderson and Guy Wicke as Max Forthright

Lili Bjorklund and Andrew Milliken

Andrew Milliken

Nick Strauss

Taylor Toms and Steve Bryant

Katie Incardona

Grans Alsup

Elliot Lerner

Elaina Henderson, Guy Wicke, Steve Bryant and Katie Incardona

Grant Alsup, Elliot Lerner, Nick Strauss and Taylor Toms





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You