Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

From the case files of the brilliant and handsome detective, Max Forthright comes... A MURDER MOST NOVEL! The legendary gumshoe and his tenacious partner in crime-stopping, Bernadette Hargreaves, will encounter their most dangerous case yet: hosting a dinner party! But this party meant to celebrate the publishing of Max Forthright's memoirs turns deadly when his guests begin turning up dead! How will the master detective uncover the murderer when he was the one who invited all the suspects? Danger! Intrigue! Sensuality! Garden pest removal tips! Featuring live foley and original music, join us at "KCDP" studio circa 1944 to see these seasoned radio performers in action.

Running Thursday, Fridays and Saturday nights at 7:30pm at Nox Arca Theatre (4001 N Ravenswood, Suite 405) until December 14th (closed the week of Thanksgiving). Tickets available online at murdermostnovel.bpt.me or at the door. Gather 'round for another thrilling adventure tale of Max Forthright and Bernadette Hargreaves!

Photo Credit: Steve Bryant

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Lili Bjorklund, Andrew Milliken, Elaina Henderson, Steve Bryant, Guy Wicke, Katie Incardona, Grant Alsup, Elliot Lerner, Nick Strauss and Taylor Toms

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Elaina Henderson and Guy Wicke as Max Forthright

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Lili Bjorklund and Andrew Milliken

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Andrew Milliken

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Nick Strauss

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Taylor Toms and Steve Bryant

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Katie Incardona

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Grans Alsup

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Elliot Lerner

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Elaina Henderson, Guy Wicke, Steve Bryant and Katie Incardona

Photo Flash: Take a Look at A MURDER MOST NOVEL at Nox Arca Theatre
Grant Alsup, Elliot Lerner, Nick Strauss and Taylor Toms



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Samyog – Viyog Comes to Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre
  • Fourth Mahindra Kabira Festival Will Be Held
  • Mystic Kalinga Festival Will Hold Fourth Edition
  • Akshara Theatre Announces Plays for Spirit of Africa Festival