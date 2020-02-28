Photo Flash: TUTA Theatre's World Premiere Adaptation of HEDDA GABLER: A PLAY WITH LIVE MUSIC

TUTA Theatre will present the world premiere adaptation of Hedda Gabler: A Play with Live Music, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Jacqueline Stone, with original music and music direction by Wain Parham, based on the play by Henrik Ibsen. Hedda Gabler will play February 25 - March 29, 2020 at Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.tutatheatre.org. The press opening is Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm.

See photos below!

The cast includes Tom Dacey Carr, Lauren Demerath, Amy Gorelow, Eric Loughlin, Aziza Macklin, Joan Merlo, Huy Nguyen, Wain Parham and Kevin V. Smith. Understudies: Shea Lee and Tim Mueller.

In TUTA Theatre's Hedda Gabler, the past and present collide, modern music and classical text intersect, in ways that reinvent the tale we think we know. In a time of rapidly shifting social and sexual paradigms, no work rings with more unflinching insight than that of the great Norwegian writer. Ibsen rose to prominence in large part through his refusal to follow the rules; writing plays for thinkers, for citizens, for people willing to question the moral compass of the universe.

In this new adaptation, Stone explores a reimagined take on Hedda's point of view - backing Hedda with a three-piece live band. Using TUTA's unique approach to ensemble, music and design, this reinvented Hedda Gabler brings Ibsen into conversation with our own era of secrets, corruption and the fight for freedom without compromise, and all the while the band plays on...





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You