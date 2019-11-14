Photo Flash: THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER at Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces presents The Steadfast Tin Soldier, from the story by Hans Christian Andersen, written and directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier runs November 1, 2019-January 26, 2020 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. Tickets can be purchased online at lookingglasstheatre.org or by phone at (312) 337-0665. Use code FAM40 to secure $40 tickets for Family Days performances.

True to his loyal and resolute nature, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns! Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up comes back to Lookingglass for a winter-time curtain call. Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses, Treasure Island) fashions an extravagant and exhilarating spectacle, infused with music and movement. Don't miss the triumphant return of Chicago's newest Holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

The cast features Artistic Associates Kasey Foster (Ballerina) and Anthony Irons (Goblin), with Joe Dempsey (Nursemaid), John Gregorio (Rat), and Alex Stein (Steadfast Tin Soldier).

Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Leandro López Várady (Music Director/Piano), Greg Hirte (Violin), Juan Horie (Cello), Emma Hospelhorn (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Ana Kuzmanic (costume design), TJ Gerckens (lighting design), Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design), Leandro López Várady (associate arranger), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (choreography), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus choreography), Chicago Puppet Studio (puppet design), Amanda Herrmann (properties) and Rigability Inc. (rigging design).

