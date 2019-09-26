Photo Flash: Sideshow Theatre Presents X

Sideshow Theatre Company opens its 2019-20 season with the U.S. premiere of Alistair McDowall's mind-bending sci-fi thriller X, directed by artistic director Jonathan L. Green*. X will play September 22 - October 27, 2019 at Victory Gardens Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at the Victory Gardens Box Office. The press opening is Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm.

X features ensemble member Nate Whelden* with Natalie Ortega, Krystal Ortiz, Sarah Price, Gage Wallace and H.B. Ward.

First, they called it X. Then, they called it Pluto. Now, they're not calling at all.

Billions of miles from home, a lone research base waits to receive another message from Earth. It's been three weeks. It's never been this long. The crew attempts to maintain normal operations, but as the silence grows louder, the darkness outside the station starts to creep in.

Comments artistic director Jonathan L. Green, "X is a breathtaking work. Alistair's story takes us through twists and turns we never expect, terrifying and entertaining and incredibly smart. I think it captures our present moment and reflects it back to us in a way both shocking and exhilarating."

The production team includes: Yu Shibagaki (scenic design), Noël Huntzinger* (costume design), Jordan Kardasz* (lighting design),Michael Huey* (sound design), Emily Boyd (properties design), Paul Deziel (projections design), Justin J. Sacramone (dramaturg), Nina O'Keefe* (assistant director), Catherine Allen (production manager), Will Hughes (technical director) and Emily Ioppolo (stage manager).

*Denotes Sideshow company member

