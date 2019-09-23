Photo Flash: Muse Theatre Company Presents EQUIVOCATION

Idle Muse Theatre Company (IMTC) begins its 2019-20 Season with Equivocation, by Bill Cain, directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson*.

The regular performance run is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an additional performance: Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. Industry nights are $10 every Thursday for industry professionals. Tickets are $10-$20 and are on sale now at www.idlemuse.org; or by calling 773.340.9438.

In the aftermath of the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 to assassinate King James I and destroy the British Parliament, playwright William Shagspeare (after a contemporary spelling of the Bard's name) is commissioned by the powerful Lord Robert Cecil to write the "true historie" of the plot...to the particular specifications of His Majesty. As they work to unravel the truth behind the conspiracy, navigating clandestine meetings, betrayals, and brawls, the King's Men acting company tests just how far they're willing to go for each other and to speak truth to power. When duty to country and pursuit of the truth collide, the Globe Theatre becomes the stage for Shag's darkest play yet - and the battle for a nation's soul. Fact, fiction, politics and comedy all vie for control in this critically acclaimed dramatic account of an historical national crisis.

The cast of Equivocation includes Jake Baker, (Richard, and others); Kade Cox, (Sharpe, and others); Michael Dalberg*, (Nate, and others); Emerson Elias, (Armin, and others); Brendan Hutt, (Shag) and Kali Skatchke, (Judith).

The Equivocation creative team includes Evan Jackson*, director; Shellie DiSalvo* production manager; Libby Beyreis, violence designer; Heather Zink, stage manager; Milo Bue, scenic designer; William Sidney Parker*, master carpenter; Joshua D. Allard, costume designer; Laura Wiley*, lighting designer; L.J. Luthringer, music and sound designer; Tristan Brandon*, props designer; Jennifer L. Mickelson, intimacy designer; Carrie Hardin, voice and dialect coach; and Shellie DiSalvo*, makeup designer.

*Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member





