Photo Flash: First Look at THE LEOPARD PLAY at Steep Theatre

Laura Alcalá Baker will direct Steep's second commissioned play, Isaac Gomez' The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys, opening January 24. Gomez has quickly become one of Chicago's, and the nation's, most exciting playwrights with productions being staged throughout the country. Alcalá Baker and Gomez recently collaborated on the world premiere production of his the way she spoke, and both are making their Steep Theatre debuts.

The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys will feature Steep Company Member Brandon Rivera with Sebastian Arboleda, Alec Coles Perez, Eduardo Curley-Carrillo, Arash Fakhrabadi, Dennis Garcia, Victor Maraña, and Juan Muñoz, all making their Steep debuts.

This new work is the fifth Steep world premiere in as many years. Steep has premiered work from Hamish Linklater and notable Chicago playwrights Alex Lubischer, Calamity West, Ike Holter, and now Gomez. "It's been a dream to collaborate with Isaac throughout this development process," said Artistic Director Peter Moore. "He and Laura have an inspiring partnership and they've assembled a brilliant team to bring this powerful story to life."

Steep Theatre is conveniently located by the Berwyn Red Line stop and is within blocks of the #92, #36, #146, #147, and #151 buses. For more information visit www.steeptheatre.com or call 773-649-3186.

Photo Credit: Gregg Gilman





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You