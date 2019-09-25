Photo Flash: Drury Lane Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of THE COLOR PURPLE

BroadwayWorld has a look at opening night of Drury Lane Theatre's production of the 2016 Tony Award-winning The Color Purple, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russel, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The Color Purple is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, choreographed by Breon Arzell, and music directed by Jermaine Hill. The production runs through November 3, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, an African American woman in the American South during the early 1900s, as she navigates her love for her family, the strife of being in an abusive relationship, and her adoration for her beloved children. This heart-wrenching musical is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and has earned nearly fifteen Tony Award nominations including two wins, one for the Best Revival of a Musical.

The cast of The Color Purple features Eben K. Logan (Celie), Sydney Charles (Shug Avery), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Sofia), Melvin Abston (Mister), Gilbert Domally (Harpo), and Kyrie Courter (Nettie). The cast also includes Jos N. Banks, Sean Blake, Shantel Cribbs, Melanie Loren, Andrew Malone, Marvin Malone II, Gabriel Mudd, Adhana Reid, Camille Robinson, Alexis Roston, Lorenzo Rush Jr., and Joey Stone.

Three-show subscriptions for the 2019/2020 Season are on sale now, priced from $108 to $135 . Subscribers receive priority seating, special offers on dining, flexible ticket exchanges,and early notification for added events and concerts. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.





