Photo Flash: Chicago Shakespeare Presents HAMLET

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Chicago Shakespeare production of Hamlet! Check out the production photos below!

The production stars Maurice Jones in the title role, Karen Aldridge (Gertrude), Timothy Decker (Claudius), Larry Yando (Polonius), Sean Allan Krill (Horatio), Paul Deo, Jr. (Laertes), Rachel Nicks (Ophelia), Mike Nussbaum (Gravedigger), Greg Vinkler(Gravedigger/Player King), Kevin Gudahl (Osric), Alex Goodrich (Rosencrantz), Samuel Taylor (Guildenstern), Sarah Chalcroft (Voltemand/Player Queen), Callie Johnson(Reynalda), and Drew Shirley (Barnardo), as well as ensemble members Al'Jaleel McGhee, and Sam Pearson.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/hamlet.

Hamlet is presented in Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theater, April 17-June 9, 2019. Single tickets ($48-$88) are on sale now. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater's website at www.chicagoshakes.com.

