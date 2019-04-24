Photo Flash: Chicago Shakespeare Presents HAMLET

Apr. 24, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Chicago Shakespeare production of Hamlet! Check out the production photos below!

The production stars Maurice Jones in the title role, Karen Aldridge (Gertrude), Timothy Decker (Claudius), Larry Yando (Polonius), Sean Allan Krill (Horatio), Paul Deo, Jr. (Laertes), Rachel Nicks (Ophelia), Mike Nussbaum (Gravedigger), Greg Vinkler(Gravedigger/Player King), Kevin Gudahl (Osric), Alex Goodrich (Rosencrantz), Samuel Taylor (Guildenstern), Sarah Chalcroft (Voltemand/Player Queen), Callie Johnson(Reynalda), and Drew Shirley (Barnardo), as well as ensemble members Al'Jaleel McGhee, and Sam Pearson.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/hamlet.

Hamlet is presented in Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theater, April 17-June 9, 2019. Single tickets ($48-$88) are on sale now. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater's website at www.chicagoshakes.com.

Photo Credit: Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of FAST FOOD CHAIN at Adventure Stage Chicago
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Hell In A Handbag's THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 3
  • Chicago's Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot Will Introduce Stacey Abrams This Evening At The Chicago Humanities Festival
  • New Musical NOW AND THEN Begins Performances July 10 At Pride Arts Center
  • Steppenwolf Announces Full Cast Of TRUE WEST
  • Theater Wit Extends College App Scandal Satire ADMISSIONS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup