Photo: Chicago Shakespeare's BILLIE JEAN Welcomes Billie Jean King And Ilana Kloss

Tennis legend and social justice icon Billie Jean King attended the August 5 performance of Billie Jean at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, joined by her wife Ilana Kloss. See a photo from her visit.

The world-premiere production, written by acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson and directed by Marc Bruni, runs through August 10, 2025, in The Yard at CST.

Billie Jean follows the extraordinary life of Billie Jean King—athlete, activist, and trailblazer—who battled gender inequality both on and off the court. From Wimbledon Centre Court to the court of public opinion, King’s fight for equity and authenticity takes center stage in this fast-paced journey of sacrifice and self-discovery. With a story that boldly declares, “this is who I am, this is who I love,” Gunderson’s latest play celebrates resilience and love in the face of discrimination.

Developed in collaboration with four-time Tony-winning producer Harriet Newman Leve, LGBTQ+ activist and producer Stephanie Sandberg, and creative duo Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner, Billie Jean brings together a powerhouse team for what Chicago Shakespeare calls the “theatrical event of the summer.”

Chilina Kennedy stars as Billie Jean King, leading an ensemble that includes Julia Antonelli, Dan Amboyer, Elena Hurst, Courtney Rikki Green, Wynn Harmon, Carolyn Holding, Jürgen Hooper, Callie Rachelle Johnson, Lenne Klingaman, Nancy Lemenager, and Murphy Taylor Smith. Understudies are Miles Borchard, Sydney Feldman, Kelli Harrington, Nathe Rowbotham, Hannah Ruwe, Marlene Slaughter, and Jocelyn Zamudio.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the most-produced playwrights in the U.S., having topped the list three times since 2015. Her plays I and You and The Book of Will each received the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, and she’s a recipient of the William Inge Distinguished Achievement in Theatre Award and the Lanford Wilson Award. Her work has been staged across the globe and translated into over a dozen languages.

Director Marc Bruni is currently represented on Broadway and the West End with The Great Gatsby and is best known for helming Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which earned Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards. His Off-Broadway and regional credits include Trevor: The Musical (now streaming on Disney+), Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and many more.

The production features movement direction by Steph Paul, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jane Shaw, and video and projection design by David Bengali. The creative team also includes Chels Morgan as intimacy coordinator, Eva Breneman as dialect coach, Tom Watson on hair and makeup, and casting by The Telsey Office (Karyn Casl CSA & Charlie Hano CSA) and Bob Mason in Chicago. Additional members of the creative team include Amy Marie Seidel (associate director), Lily Tomasic (assistant scenic designer), Herin Kaputkin (assistant Costume Designer), Colleen Doherty (assistant lighting designer), Taylor Edelle Stuart (associate video designer), Kristi J. Martens (production stage manager), Amanda Blanco (assistant stage manager), and Ethan Coon (production assistant).

For tickets and more information, visit chicagoshakes.com/billiejean.