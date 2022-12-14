Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Productions

The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Productions

Performances begin tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, for Sweetback Productions' world premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at thedentheatre.com, or at the box office.

"Whoever you are - I've always depended on the kindness of strangers," says Blanche just before the doctor takes her away. Stella (Smith) cries and cries, holding her recently-hatched baby. She watches her sister go bye bye, and then turns around assuming she'll see all of her husband's drunk friends still playing poker in her living room. Nope! Rather, she turns around and finds herself in Bethlehem. Pregnant all over again. With the Son of God? Surrounded by allergy-inducing hay, livestock that can talk, and a rude innkeeper named Cathy Moriarty, The Not-So-Virgin Stella must come to terms with her new reality - all the while on the brink of giving birth. With no sense of what's going on and no room at the inn, Stella has no choice but to depend on... the kindness... of... mangers.

The production team includes Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager), Rick Paul (Set Design), Kate Setzer Kamphausen (Costume Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Ricki Jay Pettinato (Lighting Design), Zoë Pike (Graphics), Larry Hart (Photography), Kelly Anchors (Executive Producer/Usherette), and Max McKune (Also Usherette).



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
Get a first look at Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.
PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage Photo
PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage
PrideArts will celebrate the arrival of the year 2023 by teaming up with the Chicago drag performers Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage to stage Reign’s original Queer Family Dramedy, set just after New Year’s Day.
Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant Photo
Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant
Zephyr and its space SITE/less, in association with Bridge NFP and Workman Studio, are thrilled to announce that SITE/less has received a Community Development Grant award in the amount of $70,911 from the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development, one of only eight arts organizations and 61 total organizations selected in this third round from an overall pool of more than 1,600 applicants.
Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week Photo
Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week
A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue, a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production. 

More Hot Stories For You


Letters to Santa to Celebrate 20 Years With Annual 24 Hour Comedy & Music Marathon This MonthLetters to Santa to Celebrate 20 Years With Annual 24 Hour Comedy & Music Marathon This Month
December 14, 2022

Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon is bringing holiday cheer to Chicago locals sooner than expected with the help of comedians, musicians and some of the windy city's finest improvisors.
The Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in JanuaryThe Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in January
December 14, 2022

The Den Theatre will present the hilarious dating reality show UpDating for one-night-only on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback ProductionsPerformances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Productions
December 14, 2022

Performances begin Thursday, December 15, for Sweetback Productions' world premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw.
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog TheatrePhotos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
December 14, 2022

Get a first look at Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.
PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona MiragePrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage
December 14, 2022

PrideArts will celebrate the arrival of the year 2023 by teaming up with the Chicago drag performers Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage to stage Reign’s original Queer Family Dramedy, set just after New Year’s Day.
share