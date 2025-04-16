Pegasus Theatre Reveals Cast of SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pegasus Theatre Chicago and Director Ilesa Duncan have announced the casting for the revival of playwright Shay Youngblood's Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, which follows “Daughter”, who returns home to eulogize the last of the women who raised her in 1960s Georgia. Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery runs at the Chicago Dramatists' Russ Tutterow Theatre, 798 N. Aberdeen, from May 15 through June 15, 2025.

Audiences will engage with “Daughter” who, after losing her mother, is brought up by a community of women, some blood-related, some not. Her 'Big Mamas' prepare her for womanhood by sharing stories while the child re-lives vivid memories of growing up, recalling rituals, faith healings, and lessons she learned about survival, healing, deep faith, and mystery.

Cast members include Caitlin Dobbins, Felisha McNeal, Africa Brown, Sharyon Culberson, Stacie Doublin, Justice Ford, Destynee McMichaels, and debrah neal. The creative team includes Harrison Ornelas (scenic), Josh Wroblewski (lights), Shawn Wallace (music direction), Steve Labedz (sound) Tanji Harper (choreographer), Marquecia Jordan (costumes), Sheryl Williams (TIE Consultant), Carrie Hardin (dialects), and Wendy Huber (props design).

To honor playwright Shay Youngblood, who passed away in June of 2024, Pegasus Theatre Chicago dedicates this production to her and offers upcoming community engagement activities around healing and self-care. Supported by a grant from Healing Illinois, engagement activities and events will include a series of community Healing Circles, performance, and post-performance events from April through June 2025.

About Ilesa Duncan, Director

Ilesa Duncan is Pegasus Theatre's Executive and Producing Artistic Director and the former Artistic Director and an Ensemble Member at Lifeline Theatre. At Pegasus, she has directed Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, and Jeff Award-nominated productions of Eclipsed, Rutherford's Travels (co-adaptor), The Green Book, For Her as a Piano, and Blacula: Young, Black & Undead. At Lifeline, she directed the Jeff-nominated, Native Son, and Neverwhere, as well as From the Mississippi Delta, and Blue Shadow (2010 KidSeries Premiere). A producer, director, writer, educator, and theater-maker, Duncan is an avid collaborator on new work. She has worked with The Goodman, Writers Theatre, Congo Square, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Stage Left and Chicago Dramatists, as well as Contemporary American Theatre Company (Ohio), The Alliance Theatre (Atlanta), Arena Stage (Washington D.C.) and Lincoln Center Theater (New York). As an educator, she has led youth development and arts education programs in Chicago for more than 13 years. She is a past awardee of an NEA/TCG Directing fellowship and a 3 Arts Ragdale's Fellowship. She is a member of the Lincoln Center Theatre Director's Lab and the Chicago Director's Lab and is an associate artist with Chicago Dramatists (where she previously served as education and community engagement director).

About Shay Youngblood, Playwright

Shay Youngblood penned novels, poetry, children's books, and plays, creating powerful Southern Black women characters who were unapologetically self-possessed and free in ways not typically seen in women characters in general, and Black women in particular, in the U.S. In 1989, Youngblood published her first book, The Big Mama Stories, which she adapted into the seminal play Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery. Youngblood lived all over the world, joining the Peace Corps after graduating from Clark Atlanta University and serving in Dominica, working as an au pair and model in Paris, and living in Japan as a U.S.-Japan Creative Artist Fellow. Throughout her travels, Youngblood built strategic partnerships with theatres and created opportunities for women artists.

About Shawn Wallace, Music Director

Shawn Wallace studied Music Theory and Composition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and currently serves as Musical Director for two New Thought congregations: The Emmaus Center and the Namaste Center for Spiritual Living-Chicago. Shawn has worked for several years as a Teaching Artist throughout Chicago schools teaching record production and theatre tech. Wallace's work with Pegasus Theatre includes composition and music direction for Rutherford's Travels, the 2017 production of Shakin' The Mess Outta Misery and with Ilesa on Middle Passage at Lifeline Theatre. He has worked with luminary artists such as Common, Ice Cube, Bobby Brown, Dwele, Johnny Gill, Jon B., Bilal, Estelle, Julie Dexter, Rene Neufville, Rakim, Eric Roberson, Maggie Brown, Ugochi and Cherisse Scott.

About Tanji Harper, Choreographer

Tanji Harper is a choreographer and teaching artist from the South Side of Chicago. Harper was trained by the Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theater, Chicago Dance Medium, Homer Bryant, and Joel Hall, and is an alumna of The Chicago Academy of the Arts under the instruction of Anna Paskevska, Winifred Haun, Claire Bataille, Roger Turner, and Randy Duncan. After high school, she trained in both Los Angeles and New York, then started dancing for both R&B and Hip Hop mainstream music acts. Her resume includes R. Kelly, Sparkle, Do or Die, Avant, and Busta Rhymes from 1997 to 1999. After touring and performing all over the country. Harper came home and began teaching in Chicago. She landed a life-changing position that would grow her into the position of Artistic Director at The Happiness Club and began piloting dance programs that grew into apprenticeships through After School Matters for Chicago Public School teens aged 14-18.

Tickets are $35 for General Admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students ages 21 and under. Tickets to Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery are on sale at https://ci.ovationtix.com/216/production/1225929

