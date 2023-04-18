Pegasus Theatre Chicago's Deadline For 2024 Young Playwright Festival Submissions is April 21

Pegasus Theatre Chicago, currently presenting Gonna Be Somebody community outreach and post-performance events in support of Lifeline Theatre and Pegasus' co- production of From the Mississippi Delta, by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland and directed by Ilesa Duncan, has announced a call for submissions for its 37th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, slated for January 2024 production. Young playwrights in grades 7-12 who either live in Chicago or attend a Chicago school are eligible to submit their one-act plays for consideration through April 21 at 7 p.m.

The Young Playwrights Festival, the oldest such festival in the United States, celebrating its 37th festival in 2024, engages and inspires high school students across Chicago by teaching them to craft one-act plays. Under the auspices of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, the winning teen playwrights' productions are work-shopped and staged by industry professionals.

The plays may be submitted at https://pegasustheatrechicago.org/education/young-playwrights-festival/entry-form-script-upload/.

Submission guidelines and other information may be found at https://pegasustheatrechicago.org/education/young-playwrights-festival/submission-guidelines/.

From the Mississippi Delta runs April 27 - June 18 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Avenue. For tickets to From the Mississippi Delta, go to LifelineTheatre.com. Group sales may be obtained via boxoffice@pegasustheatrechicago.org. The events are complementary, but reservations are required. To reserve tickets go to PegasusTheatreChicago.org or Gonna Be Somebody.

