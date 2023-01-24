PRINCESS IVONA Adds Sunday Performances Through February 19th at Trap Door Theatre

By popular demand, Trap Door will be adding 4 performances to the run of Princess Ivona at 7PM on Sundays through February 19th.

Now running Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM, and Sundays at 7PM through 2/19.

Admission: $25, with 2-for-1 admission on Thursdays.

Trap Door Theatre is located at 1655 W. Cortland St.

Princess Ivona is a meditation on status, cruelty, and desire, confronting ideas of personal identity, and the failure of existing value systems. Ivona, a woman of few words, is forcibly entangled into the intrigues of a dysfunctional royal court after she becomes engaged to Prince Phillip. Her silence soon drives the courtiers to the brink of madness, bringing out their worst vices. Originally from Chicago, Jenny Beacraft returns from Spain to direct this Gombrowicz piece.

Cast: Cat Evans, Bill Gordon, Joan Nahid, Laura Nelson, Manuela Rentea, Keith Surney, Gus Thomas, Kevin Webb, and Bob Wilson.

Set Designer: J. Michael Griggs / Lighting Design: Richard Norwood / Costume Design: Rachel Sypniewski / Original Music and Sound Design: Przemysław Bosak / Make-Up and Hair Design: Syd Genco / Graphic Design: Michal Janicki / Dramaturg: Milan Pribisic / Fight/Intimacy Choreographer: Bill Gordon / Assistant Director: Micah Mabey / Stage Manager: Tyler Hughes / Swings: Emily Nichelson and Joseph Jenkins