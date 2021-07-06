PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR Returns to UIS Performing Arts Center, December 17

Paramount's Laser Spectacular, the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd illuminates UIS Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 17 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, July 9th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $27.50 in advance and $32.50 day of show and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, July 7th, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, July 8th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 9th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd; Paramount's Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as you've never seen before.

The entire show is presented with The Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd!

Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def., large screen video projection, and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular Laser Light Show.

"Over the years, the show has changed and so has the audience. Now days, you will see Classic Rockers along with a new generation of Floyd fans! So, parents, score "cool points" with your teenagers and bring 'em along!"