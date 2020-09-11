Our Perspective: Asian American Plays Continues With FRAGMENTED by Karissa Murrell Myers

Fragmented will be available to watch online for free via Vimeo Monday, Nov. 16.

The AA Arts Incubator Program of Asian Improv Arts Midwest has announced that its historic series "Our Perspective: Asian American Plays" continues in 2020 with Fragmented, written by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Spencer Ryan Diedrick and assistant directed by Daniella Wheelock, Monday, November 16. The running time is 60 minutes with no intermission.

Fragmented will be available to watch online for free via Vimeo Monday, Nov. 16 with the link shared at Our-Perspective.com. and Facebook (Facebook.com/ourperspectivechicago) until midnight CST. Starting, Tuesday, Nov. 17, the video may be accessed by purchasing online with a donation through Our-Perspective.com through midnight Thursday, Nov. 26. The suggested ticket donation is $15, minimum of $5.

Fragmented tells the story of K, a hapa (half Asian) girl growing up in Idaho who is following the rules of her conservative community: marriage, house, planning for kids. But her desire to be an actor burns in her heart, against her husband's wishes. She decides to leave her hometown and her toxic marriage and moves to Hawaii to get her masters in performance. After that, her entire life changes as she seeks to find out her true identity. Told in a series of explosive vignettes, Fragmented, presented as a full production, explores family, politics, and the challenges and joys of being multicultural in America.

The Fragmented cast includes Playwright/Casting Director Murrell Myers, Emily Marso and Brennan Urbi. The Our Perspective team is Executive Producer Mia Park and Producers Murrell Myers, Sydney Mercado and Stephen George.

ABOUT Karissa Murrell Myers, playwright/performer

Karissa Murrell Myers is a producer and director with Our Perspective: Asian American Plays and a multidisciplinary theatre artist based out of Chicago. Her professional acting theatre credits include: Top Girls (Remy Bumppo); Pinocchio and Borealis (House Theatre of Chicago); Top Girls (Renaissance Theaterworks); Gloria and King of the Yees (Goodman Theatre, U/S); Othello (Invictus Theatre); The Holidays Unwrapped (Erasing the Distance); Farewell My Friend ((re)discover theatre) and Tea (Prologue Theatre Company). Murrell Myers' television credits include "Chicago Med," "Chicago PD," "Electric Dreams" and "The Exorcist." She has her MFA in Performance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, BA in Acting and Directing from Boise State University and is a graduate of The School of Steppenwolf. She is also Strawdog Theatre Company's casting director and a proud member of SAG-AFTRA.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You