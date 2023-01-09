Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Otherworld Theatre Extends LARP-Meets Escape Room WYVERN INN

The show, originally slated to close January 29, will now run through February 19, 2023 at their storefront.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Otherworld Theatre Extends LARP-Meets Escape Room WYVERN INN

Otherworld Theatre Company today announced the extension of TALES OF THE WANDERING WYVERN INN: A One-Shot Immersive LARP, a hybrid Live Action Role Play (LARP), escape room, and immersive theatre that has enjoyed a sold-out run since opening December 9. The show, originally slated to close January 29, will now run through February 19, 2023 at their storefront at 3914 N. Clark St.

TALES FROM THE WANDERING WYVERN INN: A One-Shot Immersive LARP is a 90-minute adventure set in the world of the popular multi-day CHRONICLES OF THE REALM LARP series. Rumors abound about the quaint Wyvern Inn, nestled quietly at the foothills of the Alden's Gate Mountains in Amelor. It is the first stop for many who make the pilgrimage up to Heightswatch. The tavern itself seems unassuming - without the smoke stack you might even miss the structure. However, at night, there is no mistaking the glow from a single orb that beckons travelers to its doors. As you approach, you see the famed Wyvern himself to greet you, holding his magical sphere and whispering through the winter wind that you should come inside for at least the night.

Grab a quest off the wall, an adventure awaits! Be a mage outlaw, a Strykarrian assassin on the job, a Druid on a journey to find the life-saving antidote for your feverish friend, and more - the Quest Board changes daily so no two experiences are ever the same. Limited to five players, this intimate experience is a hybrid between LARP, escape room, and immersive theatre. Shows run Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.; tickets are $65 and include a beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available).

The next installment in the LARP series, CHRONICLES OF THE REALM: LEGIONS & LIAISONS, is a weekend-long event July 21 - 23, 2023, held in Monticello, Illinois. TALES FROM THE WANDERING WYVERN INN features a cast of Non-Player Characters (NPCs), whose roles change show by show depending on that evening's Quests. The cast includes Blake Hood, Ross Myers, Lilly Bolduc, Shaun Hayden, Sean Buckley, Kyra Young, Vhenan Strange, Ginny Weant, Jono Mammel, Jenna Kappers, Abbey Schnell, Alex Campbell, Chelsea Cox, and Sam Santos. Players are guided on their quests by these NPCs, with new storylines unfolding based on the players' choices.

Tickets for TALES OF THE WANDERING WYVERN INN and CHRONICLES OF THE REALM: LEGIONS AND LIAISONS are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.




RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Raven Theatre in February Photo
RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Raven Theatre in February
Raven Theatre is continuing its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Right To Be Forgotten, Sharyn Rothstein’s smart and timely story about human forgiveness in the age of the internet.
Aizuri Quartet to Embark On U.S. Tour With New Program THE ART OF TRANSLATION Photo
Aizuri Quartet to Embark On U.S. Tour With New Program THE ART OF TRANSLATION
The GRAMMY-nominated Aizuri Quartet will present its latest program, The Art of Translation, which creatively juxtaposes works by Schubert with pieces by some of today's most compelling new voices. See tour dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Chris Fleming This Month on The Heath Mainstage Photo
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Chris Fleming This Month on The Heath Mainstage
The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Fleming for two stand-up performances on January 20 & 21, 2023 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Blank Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season and New Company Members Photo
Blank Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season and New Company Members
Blank Theatre Company announces their 2023 season featuring two full-length productions and one cabaret and new additions to the company.

More Hot Stories For You


RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Raven Theatre in FebruaryRIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Raven Theatre in February
January 9, 2023

Raven Theatre is continuing its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Right To Be Forgotten, Sharyn Rothstein’s smart and timely story about human forgiveness in the age of the internet.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Chris Fleming This Month on The Heath MainstageThe Den Theatre to Present Comedian Chris Fleming This Month on The Heath Mainstage
January 9, 2023

The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Fleming for two stand-up performances on January 20 & 21, 2023 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Blank Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season and New Company MembersBlank Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season and New Company Members
January 9, 2023

Blank Theatre Company announces their 2023 season featuring two full-length productions and one cabaret and new additions to the company.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces 10th SeasonEclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces 10th Season
January 7, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre's 10th season is focused on new works and new directions.
Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins TomorrowPhotos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins Tomorrow
January 6, 2023

Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, is now playing through Saturday, Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
share