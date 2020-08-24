Otherworld Theatre Announces A Star Studded Lineup For The Celestial Gala

Although this is Otherworld's 8th annual gala benefit, this will be the first time the event will be produced entirely virtually.

Otherworld Theatre presents its 8th annual Celestial Gala Sorcery & Spectacle: A Season of Transformation and Rebirth. Although this is Otherworld's 8th annual gala benefit, this will be the first time the event will be produced entirely virtually.

Harvey Guillén, the star of FX's hit comedy series What We Do In The Shadows will be hosting the evening, leading a star studded lineup in a celebration of genre theatre. Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn (Hodor), who is also a world famous DJ, will be DJing the virtual after party.

Special guests include Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Marina Sirtis and Gates McFadden (Counselor Deanna Troi and Dr. Beverly Crusher), The Orville star Peter Macon (Bortus), Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia) from The Witcher video game series, Westworld writer and author Charles Yu, Author, NY Times contributor, and video game writer (Dishonored series) Austin Grossman, astrophysicist and folklorist Moiya McTier, Sam Koji Hale (Director/filmmaker, Yamasong), T.J. Storm (Actor and motion capture artist, Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool, Tron: Legacy), voice actor James Sie (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jackie Chan Adventures), as well as rocket scientists Arvind Nagarajan and Andy Sadhwani.

More special guests are due to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

Ticket prices for The Celestial Gala: Sorcery & Spectacle are free for viewing the main program only. To receive a custom made loot box and attend the virtual after party, tickets are $100. Guests can upgrade their tickets to sit at a virtual table with a celebrity host. Table prices vary depending on the host, but are available for viewing at www.otherworldtheatre.org/gala2020. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, August 26,2020.

Otherworld Theatre Company's Director of Development Dylan Schaefer says of the Celestial Gala: Sorcery & Spectacle: "Like many performing arts organizations, we came to the realization early this spring that we would have to take our annual gala online. While this was done out of necessity and a concern for the health and safety of our ensemble and patrons, it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We wanted to create a memorable and unique experience that would stand out from the many virtual events taking place. With our host, Harvey Guillén and lineup of actors, scientists, and writers, we have done just that. We are so excited to present an incredible evening of entertainment geared towards the interests of our patron base: nerdom, geekery, and science."

Guests will have the opportunity to watch the program for free, streamed through Otherworld's Digital Performance Platform on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, but if guests purchase a ticket, they will receive a loot box of nerdy goodies that will help them participate in the gala from home. Additionally, ticket holders will be given access to the exclusive virtual after party, DJ'ed by Kristian Nairn. Guests will also have the option to upgrade their tickets and sit at a virtual table with one of the celebrity guests and engage in an hour long conversation and Q&A. The event will also feature a silent auction, with one-of-a-kind items from many of the special guests.

The Celestial Gala: Sorcery & Spectacle's main program will feature performances and will highlight Otherworld's science fiction and fantasy inspired productions and virtual experiences. Additionally, the company's ensemble will announce their vision for the upcoming season, which will be. Otherworld Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer says, "The Gala theme this year centers around the Phoenix, a symbol of transformation and rebirth. We chose this symbol to signify Otherworld, and by extension the performing arts community as a whole, rising from the ashes and flourishing on the other side of the COVID-19 health crisis."

