Northlight Theatre Suspends Performances of INTIMATE APPAREL

Northlight Theatre has suspended performances of Intimate Apparel, effective immediately, due to recent guidance from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago, Northlight will suspend performances of Intimate Apparel, effective immediately.

The company has released the following statement:



Intimate Apparel has already completed the rehearsal process and held its first preview yesterday evening. The actors, director, designers, and crew have crafted a beautiful production that we have every hope of sharing with you at a safe time.



As you know, public health guidance and recommendations have advanced and changed rapidly over the course of the past week. We are currently working toward a postponed schedule for Intimate Apparel, which would also shift dates for the last remaining production of our season, Songs for Nobodies. We are still working on putting all of this together, and ask for your patience and understanding as we determine a new course of action. Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted with additional information as soon as we have more details.



As a non-profit arts institution, the impact of these lost performances is large. Northlight will work with ticket holders for Intimate Apparel and Songs for Nobodies to exchange tickets into future performances. Patrons who are unable to attend in the future, are asked to consider donating the value of their tickets back to Northlight.

Ticket holders will be contacted with alternatives as our plans progress. Patrons with questions may contact the Box Office at 847.673.6300, but call volumes will be high.



The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. We will continue to follow the lead of our city, state, and federal officials, and will continue to send updates via email, as well as on our website and through social media channels.





