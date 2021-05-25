Northlight Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season, Set to Begin in September

Northlight Theatre has announced its 2021-2022 season, opening with the tour-de-force musical Songs for Nobodies, by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Rob Lindley, featuring Bethany Thomas; the world premiere of Mr. Dickens' Hat by Michael Hollinger, directed by David Catlin; Fireflies, by Donja R. Love, directed by Mikael Burke; the return of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, directed by Tasia A. Jones, which was shut down during previews due to the pandemic; and Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

BJ Jones comments, "All of us at Northlight have been yearning to return to doing what we do best, joining all of you in our theatre to celebrate work that is entertaining, electrifying, and inclusive. I've spoken to so many patrons over the last year and was moved by their sentiments of concern for the wellbeing of our artists and Northlight. Their dedication to our theatre is validation of their loyalty and continued support. And we are so grateful to have emerged from this national crisis, with renewed artistic vigor and ambition. Our doors are opening to all, and we humbly welcome our audiences back!"

The 2021-2022 season includes:

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

By Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Rob Lindley

Music Direction by Andra Velis Simon

Featuring Bethany Thomas

September 23 - October 31, 2021

This tour-de-force performance celebrates the iconic work of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas. Share in the unexpected encounters between these legendary divas and the ordinary women whose lives were changed by their brush with fame. Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," and "Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

The World Premiere of

MR. DICKENS' HAT



A Play with Music

By Michael Hollinger

Directed by David Catlin

Music Direction by Chuck Larkin

November 26, 2021 - January 2, 2022

In a cozy Victorian shop sits the hat of Charles Dickens, who once used it to carry water to the victims of a train wreck (that's true!). When a pair of bumbling thieves plots to steal it (that's imaginary!), young Kit sets out to foil their plan, save the hat, and free her father from debtors' prison. Filled with a host of colorful characters, constables, and carolers, this warm winter's tale with original music brings to life the universal lesson: "Beneath our hats, we are all the same."

FIREFLIES

By Donja R. Love

Directed by Mikael Burke

January 20 - February 20, 2022

The Civil Rights Movement has ignited the South, and the charismatic Rev. Charles Grace needs a new speech to galvanize the people. But it is Olivia, his pregnant wife, who writes those fiery speeches, and her tolerance for playing the supporting role to her husband is wearing thin. As the growing weight of secrets threatens her marriage, and a nation's hatred threatens her child's future, Olivia must rediscover the place that love has in her world.

INTIMATE APPAREL

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Tasia A. Jones

April 14 - May 15, 2022

In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.

Ken Ludwig 's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

By Ken Ludwig

Director to be announced

July 7 - August 7, 2022

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts.

Two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the poignant story of his own parents' unlikely courtship during World War II.

Curtain times are: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Subscriptions to the 2021-2122 Northlight Season are available at northlight.org/subscribe or 847.673.6300

Subscriptions range in price from $117-$175. With its wide range of ticket prices, discounted subscription packages and complimentary parking, Northlight remains of one of the best theatrical values in Chicagoland. Package options include traditional 5-Play Packages and Flex Packages.