New Summer Camp Comes To Old Irving Park Neighborhood

Following the departure of Jefferson Park standby, Windy City Performs, former WCP teacher, Alicia Winton, creates a new youth summer camp for ages 7-13 under the name White Rabbit Theatre Company. The camp will feature acting workshops by prominent Chicago actors and will culminate in a final performance of a full length script by Juan Muñoz.

Winton first started teaching with Windy City Performs and uses its model as inspiration. She credits WCP artistic director, Jerry Soria-Foust, with helping her discover her passion for teaching.

"We teach young actors how to use theatre as a voice to express themselves," Winton says. "Our students gain confidence not only onstage, but offstage as well. The most important thing to me is that the students have fun. Without fun, what's the point?"

The camp has two sessions of two weeks each that begin 7/15 and 7/29. The camp will take place at Fort Knox Studios in Old Irving Park from 9am to 4pm everyday. For more information, visit whiterabbittheatreco.com.





